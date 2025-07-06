ERC WARNS POLITICAL LEADERS: DON’T STIR UP TROUBLE IN 2025 ELECTIONS!

GEORGETOWN — With political tensions already simmering months ahead of Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is sounding the alarm: cool it down—before things boil over.

In a strong public statement, the Commission called on all political leaders to act with restraint and lead by example as the country heads into another high-stakes election season. The ERC said it is growing increasingly concerned about recent incidents reported in the media, which suggest that tensions among party supporters are already on the rise.

Without naming specific cases, the ERC warned that inflammatory behavior and provocative rhetoric could ignite deeper divisions in Guyana’s multi-ethnic society—a society still grappling with the long shadows of past election-related unrest.

“This is not just politics. This is about the soul of our country,” one Commission source told us. “If leaders are reckless with their words or actions, it’s ordinary Guyanese who will pay the price.”

The ERC is urging party leaders to go beyond political rivalry and actively promote calm, tolerance, and unity across the country. Specifically, the Commission wants politicians to:

Denounce all forms of political and ethnic violence, including threats, harassment, and intimidation at public events;

Call on their supporters to avoid provocation or hostility;

Refrain from using language that could deepen ethnic or political divisions.

The statement was clear: no one wins when violence erupts. The Commission emphasized that threats or disruption—whether at rallies, meetings, or even online—have no place in a functioning democracy.

“All Guyanese deserve a peaceful and respectful election season,” the Commission said. “The responsibility to create that environment lies heavily on those who lead.”

In an effort to lock in commitments to peace, the ERC announced plans to host a Code of Conduct signing ceremony after Nomination Day. All contesting parties will be invited to sign on—just as they did during the 2020 elections. That document outlines key standards for conduct throughout the campaign period, including a shared promise to avoid hate speech, incitement, and any action that could trigger conflict.

Back in 2020, all political parties signed the Code. Whether they will do so again—and more importantly, stick to it—remains to be seen.

As one political analyst put it: “Guyana’s democracy isn’t just tested at the ballot box. It’s tested in the streets, in the speeches, and in how we treat each other during times of national decision.”

With just months to go before Election Day, the ERC’s message to political leaders is simple: choose peace—or risk tearing the country apart.

