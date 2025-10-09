Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeArticlesSTEWARTVILLE LABOURER REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

STEWARTVILLE LABOURER REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY

By HGPTV
0
224

VREED-EN-HOOP, W.C.D. – The community of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, has been rocked by the tragic death of a teenager, as a local labourer was formally charged today with the murder of 15-year-old Sudesh Singh, known as ‘Joel.’

​Balram Bessessar, a 49-year-old labourer from Stewartville, appeared before His Worship Magistrate Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court. The accused was arrested on October 3, 2025, the same day the murder allegedly occurred, and was formally charged four days later.

​Facing the serious indictable charge of Murder, Bessessar was not required to enter a plea. He was immediately remanded to prison until his next scheduled court appearance on October 10, 2025.

Previous article
GOVERNMENT READY TO COMPLY WITH EXTRADITION REQUEST FOR NAZAR AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – NANDLALL
Next article
CANU SEIZES 1,612KG OF NARCOTICS FOR 2025 AS CHIEF FACES CREDIBLE DEATH THREAT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Chief Elections Officer submits Recount Report to GECOM chair

Driver loses control of motor pickup, vehicle topples several times along...