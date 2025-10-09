STEWARTVILLE LABOURER REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY

VREED-EN-HOOP, W.C.D. – The community of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, has been rocked by the tragic death of a teenager, as a local labourer was formally charged today with the murder of 15-year-old Sudesh Singh, known as ‘Joel.’

​Balram Bessessar, a 49-year-old labourer from Stewartville, appeared before His Worship Magistrate Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court. The accused was arrested on October 3, 2025, the same day the murder allegedly occurred, and was formally charged four days later.

​Facing the serious indictable charge of Murder, Bessessar was not required to enter a plea. He was immediately remanded to prison until his next scheduled court appearance on October 10, 2025.

