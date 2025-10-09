STEWARTVILLE LABOURER REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING 15-YEAR-OLD BOY

VREED-EN-HOOP, W.C.D. – The community of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, has been rocked by the tragic death of a teenager, as a local labourer was formally charged today with the murder of 15-year-old Sudesh Singh, known as ‘Joel.’
Balram Bessessar, a 49-year-old labourer from Stewartville, appeared before His Worship Magistrate Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court. The accused was arrested on October 3, 2025, the same day the murder allegedly occurred, and was formally charged four days later.
Facing the serious indictable charge of Murder, Bessessar was not required to enter a plea. He was immediately remanded to prison until his next scheduled court appearance on October 10, 2025.