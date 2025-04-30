ADRIANA YOUNG’S FATHER CALLS FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Adriana Younge’s Father and AFC Leader Call for Peace Amid National Turmoil

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In an emotional TikTok video, Brian Younge, father of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, made a heartfelt plea for an end to the violence that has erupted across Guyana in the wake of his daughter’s tragic death.

Visibly distraught, Younge emphasized that Adriana, a child of peace and faith, would never have supported the destruction and disorder currently gripping the nation.

“Violence? My daughter would never want that,” he said tearfully. “She used to go to church every Sunday. Please… I’m begging… stop.”

The grieving father’s appeal comes after days of widespread protest, looting, and road blockages following the release of Adriana’s postmortem report, which cited drowning as the cause of death—a conclusion that has been met with skepticism and national outrage.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Change (AFC) presidential candidate Nigel Hughes echoed Younge’s sentiments in a statement posted to Facebook. While reaffirming the need for answers and accountability in Adriana’s case, Hughes condemned the violent acts that have overshadowed peaceful protest.

“We must also strongly condemn the acts of violence, the destruction of property, the looting, and the blocking of public roads that followed the announcement of these findings,” Hughes wrote. “Violence, lawlessness, and disorder must never be the response to grief or outrage—not in Adriana Younge’s name.”

Both Hughes and Younge emphasized that the pursuit of justice must remain peaceful and grounded in unity, not chaos.

Like this: Like Loading...