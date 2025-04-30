Thursday, May 1, 2025
HomeNewsADRIANA YOUNG’S FATHER CALLS FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS
News

ADRIANA YOUNG’S FATHER CALLS FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
233

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Adriana Younge’s Father and AFC Leader Call for Peace Amid National Turmoil

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In an emotional TikTok video, Brian Younge, father of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, made a heartfelt plea for an end to the violence that has erupted across Guyana in the wake of his daughter’s tragic death.

Visibly distraught, Younge emphasized that Adriana, a child of peace and faith, would never have supported the destruction and disorder currently gripping the nation.

“Violence? My daughter would never want that,” he said tearfully. “She used to go to church every Sunday. Please… I’m begging… stop.”

The grieving father’s appeal comes after days of widespread protest, looting, and road blockages following the release of Adriana’s postmortem report, which cited drowning as the cause of death—a conclusion that has been met with skepticism and national outrage.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Change (AFC) presidential candidate Nigel Hughes echoed Younge’s sentiments in a statement posted to Facebook. While reaffirming the need for answers and accountability in Adriana’s case, Hughes condemned the violent acts that have overshadowed peaceful protest.

“We must also strongly condemn the acts of violence, the destruction of property, the looting, and the blocking of public roads that followed the announcement of these findings,” Hughes wrote. “Violence, lawlessness, and disorder must never be the response to grief or outrage—not in Adriana Younge’s name.

Both Hughes and Younge emphasized that the pursuit of justice must remain peaceful and grounded in unity, not chaos.

Previous article
TWO MEN SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS …..TWO ILLEGAL GUNS RECOVERED. 
Next article
CURFEW IMPOSED AS UNREST FOLLOWS ADRIANA YOUNGE AUTOPSY FINDINGS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HEALTH MINISTER ESTIMATES 60,000 GUYANESE LIVING WITH TYPE TWO DIABETES

BALANCING HEALTH AND THE ECONOMY AMID COVID -19