Thursday, May 1, 2025
TWO MEN SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS …..TWO ILLEGAL GUNS RECOVERED. 

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

As sporadic protests intensified across Guyana following the controversial autopsy results of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, two men have been fatally shot by police, sparking further outrage and questions about law enforcement accountability.

In the first incident, 26-year-old Orandy Samuel was gunned down around 7:00 p.m. Monday near Camp and Quamina Streets in Georgetown. According to police, they were responding to a robbery report when Samuel, allegedly one of the suspects, pointed a firearm at an officer while fleeing the scene. In response, the officer fired one shot, striking Samuel in the face. He later died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving treatment.

Law enforcement claimed a Ruger 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition was recovered next to Samuel. However, his relatives are strongly disputing this version of events, telling HGP Nightly News that Samuel was not involved in any robbery. Instead, they allege he was shot when riot police opened fire on protesters near the southern gate of the hospital, where tensions had flared amid growing public grief and anger.

In a second fatal police shooting, Cordell Eastman, a man reportedly known to police, was shot dead during a confrontation at the GST Chinese Supermarket at Aubrey Barker Road and Blue Sackie Drive. Officers allege Eastman was involved in a robbery and was armed with a Glock 9mm pistol, which was reportedly recovered at the scene.

During that same incident, Shevon Yearwood, a security guard, was shot in the left shoulder and hospitalized. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

These deadly incidents occur as joint services continue to be deployed in areas where protests are unfolding in response to Adriana Younge’s death. Public confidence in the Guyana Police Force remains under intense scrutiny amid growing calls for police reform, independent investigations, and accountability for state violence.

POLICE DETAIN PNC/R EXECUTIVE FOR ALLEGEDLY INCITING PUBLIC TERROR…ROBIN SIMON SAYS HER VOICE WILL NOT BE SILENCED
ADRIANA YOUNG’S FATHER CALLS FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS
