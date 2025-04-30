Thursday, May 1, 2025
HomeNewsCURFEW IMPOSED AS UNREST FOLLOWS ADRIANA YOUNGE AUTOPSY FINDINGS
News

CURFEW IMPOSED AS UNREST FOLLOWS ADRIANA YOUNGE AUTOPSY FINDINGS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
411

Nationwide Curfew Imposed Amid Widespread Protests Following Adriana Younge’s Autopsy Report

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

In the wake of Monday’s controversial autopsy report on 11-year-old Adriana Younge, which concluded that the child died by drowning, widespread protests erupted across multiple regions of Guyana, leading to road blockages, arson, looting, and a growing sense of unrest.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by an international three-member forensic team, including pathologists from Mount Sinai Hospital (USA), Delaware State (USA), and Barbados, and has been met with public skepticism and anger, particularly from the grieving community and civil society groups who continue to call for justice and accountability.

In response to the escalating civil disturbance, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a national curfew, effective immediately. According to the gazetted order, signed by Minister Robeson Benn, the curfew restricts:

“All public meetings, gatherings, assemblies, processions, or marches in any public place between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The government says the measure is to preserve public order and safety.

During a press briefing at State House, President Irfaan Ali urged calm, stating:

“We must allow the law to take its course. Those involved in looting and destruction of public or private property will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are numerous images and video evidence already in the possession of the security forces.”

The Guyana Police Force has since launched an active crackdown, releasing wanted bulletins via its official Facebook page, featuring photographs of persons suspected of inciting public terror—a charge under the Criminal Law Offenses Act.

As the country grapples with the fallout from Adriana Younge’s death, critics argue that public trust in law enforcement and the justice system is at a breaking point. Meanwhile, the government remains firm that violence and criminal activity will not be tolerated.

Previous article
ADRIANA YOUNG’S FATHER CALLS FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS
Next article
CIVILIAN BLAMED FOR INACCURATE POLICE REPORT IN ADRIANA CASE, LOOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED- PRESIDENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TRAGIC LOSS TO MIBICURI REG CHAIRMAN

8 PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID -19