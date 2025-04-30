CURFEW IMPOSED AS UNREST FOLLOWS ADRIANA YOUNGE AUTOPSY FINDINGS

Nationwide Curfew Imposed Amid Widespread Protests Following Adriana Younge’s Autopsy Report

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

In the wake of Monday’s controversial autopsy report on 11-year-old Adriana Younge, which concluded that the child died by drowning, widespread protests erupted across multiple regions of Guyana, leading to road blockages, arson, looting, and a growing sense of unrest.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by an international three-member forensic team, including pathologists from Mount Sinai Hospital (USA), Delaware State (USA), and Barbados, and has been met with public skepticism and anger, particularly from the grieving community and civil society groups who continue to call for justice and accountability.

In response to the escalating civil disturbance, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a national curfew, effective immediately. According to the gazetted order, signed by Minister Robeson Benn, the curfew restricts:

“All public meetings, gatherings, assemblies, processions, or marches in any public place between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.”

The government says the measure is to preserve public order and safety.

During a press briefing at State House, President Irfaan Ali urged calm, stating:

“We must allow the law to take its course. Those involved in looting and destruction of public or private property will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are numerous images and video evidence already in the possession of the security forces.”

The Guyana Police Force has since launched an active crackdown, releasing wanted bulletins via its official Facebook page, featuring photographs of persons suspected of inciting public terror—a charge under the Criminal Law Offenses Act.

As the country grapples with the fallout from Adriana Younge’s death, critics argue that public trust in law enforcement and the justice system is at a breaking point. Meanwhile, the government remains firm that violence and criminal activity will not be tolerated.

