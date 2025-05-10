Sunday, May 11, 2025
HomeNewsADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY RAISES CONCERNS OVER RCMP INVESTIGATOR, LOCAL POLICE NOW SCAMPERING...
News

ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY RAISES CONCERNS OVER RCMP INVESTIGATOR, LOCAL POLICE NOW SCAMPERING TO GATHER WITNESS STATEMENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1635

Adriana Younge’s Family Questions Integrity of Local Police Despite Canadian Expert’s Involvement

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The government’s announcement that a retired expert from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been recruited to assist the Guyana Police Force in the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge is being met with skepticism and disappointment by the child’s family.

During a press briefing on Friday, Dexter Todd, attorney for the Younge family, raised concerns about the integrity and capability of the local law enforcement agency, stating bluntly:

“They don’t believe that the police force has any integrity or any capability of properly investigating this matter.”

The government revealed Thursday that Leonard Makosian, a former RCMP officer with two decades of experience in serious and major crime investigations, will soon begin working on the case. However, Todd questioned the authority under which Makosian would operate, given that he is a retired foreign expert not attached to any official investigative body in Guyana.

“Is he going to be answerable to anyone? Is he going to have serious limitations because the local police have already been doing a sloppy job?”

Todd noted that the family and many in civil society had hoped for international investigative agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard to be engaged instead, emphasizing their well-established ethical codes and investigative standards.

“There’s a level of professionalism, transparency, and global credibility that comes with agencies like the FBI or Scotland Yard. That’s the kind of assurance the family needs.”

In a startling revelation, the family’s attorney confirmed that police only recently reached out to collect witness statements—two weeks after Adriana’s death.

“I was contacted yesterday to have witnesses give statements. But by now, investigators should’ve already had a complete list of persons who were near the pool, who searched the area, and who last saw Adriana.”

Adriana Younge was reported missing on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after visiting the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen with her grandmother and other family members. Despite an immediate search, her body was found floating in the hotel pool the following morning—a pool that had allegedly already been searched.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests, allegations of police negligence, and demands for independent oversight.

Previous article
‘PPP/C WILL BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE’ – NORTON, SUGGESTS PPP STRONGHOLDS WILL HELP TO VOTE THEM OUT
Next article
Veteran Politician Amna Ally Passes Away
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NCTF EYES FORMER OCEAN VIEW HOTEL FOR SPECIALIZED COVID-19 HOSPITAL

DEFAULTING CONTRACTOR PLEDGES TO REPAIR KATO SCHOOL