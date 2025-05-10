Sunday, May 11, 2025
‘PPP/C WILL BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE’ – NORTON, SUGGESTS PPP STRONGHOLDS WILL HELP TO VOTE THEM OUT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Leader Says PPPC Will Be Defeated in 2025 Elections, Labels It “Worst Government Ever”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is confident that the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) will be removed from office in the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections, expected to be held in November.

At his weekly press conference on Friday, Norton described the Ali administration as “self-destructive” and claimed its governance had alienated citizens, even in its traditional strongholds.

“The PPP will be removed from office… They have done everything to ensure that,” Norton declared.

The Opposition Leader pointed to growing dissatisfaction among Guyanese, stating that citizens are ready for change, especially those who previously supported the PPPC.

He also criticized the government’s surveillance plans, claiming they represent an intrusion into the lives of average citizens:

“They are now talking about using cameras to do surveillance on the average Guyanese,” he said, warning of creeping authoritarianism.

Concerns Over Ethnic Politics

Despite his confidence, Norton raised concerns over the PPP’s longstanding political strategy of stoking ethnic divisions.

“The only thing that could save the PPP at this stage is if they succeed in pushing the race card and make it an ethnic issue,” he warned, while adding that even such tactics may not work this time.

Election History and Readiness

The last general and regional elections were held in March 2020, and the PPPC took office five months after a protracted and controversial electoral process. In preparation for the 2025 polls, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) received $3.5 billion in 2024 and more than $7.3 billion in 2025 for election readiness.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed earlier this year that the elections will likely occur in November 2025.

