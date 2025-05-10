Sunday, May 11, 2025
Veteran Politician Amna Ally Passes Away

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Veteran politician and former Government Minister, Amna Ally, has died. The former General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) passed away earlier this morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital, one day after being rushed there due to a serious heart condition.

Reports indicate that she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition and succumbed shortly after.

Ally was a longstanding figure in Guyana’s political landscape and played a prominent role in the PNCR and coalition government during her years of service.

HGPTV extends condolences to her family, colleagues, and supporters.

