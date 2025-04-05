ANY PARTY WHO PUSSY FOOTS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF BIOMETRICS INTENDS TO RIG THE 2025 ELECTIONS- WITTER

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), Norris Witter, has made strong allegations, stating that any political party that once supported biometric voting but has now changed its position is signaling an intent to rig the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking publicly, Witter described the reversal of support for biometric voter verification as deeply suspicious and indicative of dishonest electoral intentions.

“If you were in favour of biometric voting before, and you suddenly don’t support it now, it’s clear—you plan to rig the election,” Witter asserted.

The GTUC President’s comments come amid a growing national debate over implementing biometric technology in the electoral process. Some political parties and civil society groups are urging its use to enhance transparency and reduce voter fraud.

However, others argue that the timeline and logistics of implementing such a system ahead of the 2025 elections could be impractical or disruptive.

As the elections draw nearer, calls for a clean, credible, and verifiable process continue to grow louder. Electoral integrity is now front and center in the political discourse.

