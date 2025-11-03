Tuesday, November 4, 2025
News

 UNCONTROLLED MIGRATION COULD EVENTUALLY MAKE GUYANESE CITIZENS A MINORITY IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY, NORTON WARNS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
806

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has voiced serious concerns about national security and demographic shifts, warning that unchecked migration could eventually make Guyanese citizens a minority in their own country.

During an exclusive interview with HGPTV Nightly News, Norton — a veteran politician and former official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — said that the issuance of Guyanese citizenship must be guided by national interest and long-term security priorities.

“Citizenship cannot be granted automatically or indiscriminately,” Norton cautioned. “While some Venezuelans are entitled to it by birth or long-term residence, we must ensure proper vetting and background checks to confirm that applicants are genuine, law-abiding, and not potential threats to national security.”

The opposition leader criticized the current system of publishing names in newspapers for objections as inadequate, calling instead for more stringent scrutiny to verify applicants’ origins, history, and intentions before approval.

Calls for Stronger Border Management

Norton also emphasized the importance of strengthening Guyana’s border policy to combat illegal immigration and safeguard territorial integrity.

“We advise that government adopt policies to ensure that citizens are secure and immigrants are appropriately documented and screened upon entry,” he said.
“We understand the humanitarian realities of Venezuela’s crisis, but our response must also protect Guyana’s sovereignty and stability.”

APNU Echoes Concerns on National Security

Echoing Norton’s position, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) recently released a statement warning that Guyana’s territorial controversy with Venezuela necessitates a more agile, comprehensive, and strategic national security response.

“The life of every citizen is of paramount importance, and our security is non-negotiable,” the party said, urging vigilance in light of recent explosions that have shaken communities across the country.

APNU also called for a nationwide expansion of the Safe City surveillance infrastructure, noting that the program—initiated under its administration—has been instrumental in ongoing police operations.

“Every effort should be made to expand this technology nationwide,” the statement read. “We need major investments in modern systems that enhance protection and public safety.”

Push for a Comprehensive Security Framework

Highlighting Guyana’s 1,822-mile-long borders, including 462 miles shared with Venezuela, Norton and his party pledged to advocate for a comprehensive border security plan.
The plan, he explained, should prevent illegal crossings, strengthen intelligence sharing, and support rapid response capabilities.

APNU further proposed a citizen-safety framework incorporating:

  • The use of advanced technology to identify potential threats,
  • Updated standard operating procedures for critical sectors,
  • Revised police training,
  • Public–private partnerships, and
  • Enhanced data collection and staff training at sensitive facilities.

National Security and Public Confidence

The tragic Regent Street gas station explosion, which authorities confirmed was the result of a terrorist act carried out by a Venezuelan national, has reignited public debate on immigration, citizenship, and national security.

Norton said the tragedy has underscored the urgent need for better coordination and transparency within the country’s law enforcement and immigration systems.

“The public is living in fear,” Norton concluded. “We add our voice to the national call for accountability and reform to ensure that Guyana’s borders, laws, and citizens are fully protected.”

Hgp Nightly News Staff
