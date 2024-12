In 2024, a total of 720 new small businesses were registered across three regions, marking a major milestone in Guyana’s entrepreneurial development. This achievement was highlighted by the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce during the Ministry’s end-of-year press briefing.

Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on this surge in small business activity, its impact on the economy, and the government’s ongoing support for entrepreneurship in the country.

