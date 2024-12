A New and United Guyana has criticized the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for its error regarding which of the three joinder parties should rightfully occupy a parliamentary seat. The party has expressed concerns that the mistake may not be accidental, suggesting that something more sinister could be at play.

Travis Chase reports on the party’s allegations, GECOM’s response, and the potential implications of this controversy on public confidence in the electoral process.

Like this: Like Loading...