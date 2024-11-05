Wednesday, November 6, 2024
19YR OLD CHOPPED AFTER FOOTBALL GAME, POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘COCAINE’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Following a violent chopping incident on the East Coast of Demerara, police are intensively searching for the suspect, who is believed to be wanted for several other crimes as well. The community is on high alert as authorities widen their search to apprehend the individual. Travis Chase provides further details on the ongoing manhunt.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
