DISCRIMINATION AND IMBALANCE LOOMS IN THE ABSENCE OF LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION – HUGHES WARNS

The leader of the Alliance for Change has sharply criticized the Peoples Progressive Party Civic General Secretary for declaring that no laws would be enacted to regulate the distribution of cash grants to Guyanese. This statement has sparked a heated debate over the need for legislative oversight in the management of these funds. Antonio Dey has more on this developing story.
