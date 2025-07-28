Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeArticles$1,000 COOKING GAS? GOV’T SAYS YES — IF GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT DELIVERS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsOIL AND GASPolitics

$1,000 COOKING GAS? GOV’T SAYS YES — IF GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT DELIVERS

By HGPTV
0
335

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Imagine paying just $1,000 for a 20 lb cylinder of cooking gas. That’s the bold promise President Dr Irfaan Ali made on Sunday as he unveiled plans to slash the cost of LPG in a live Facebook broadcast, just weeks before the General and Regional Elections.

Currently, Guyanese are paying between $4,500 and $5,600 for a cylinder, a burden for many households already grappling with the high cost of living. But if the government’s massive Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project goes according to plan, that price could fall by more than 75%.

“We are targeting a cylinder of cooking gas at $1,000,” Ali declared. “That’s another essential item that will reduce poverty, that will save for the household.”

The announcement has stirred widespread interest, especially given the timing. With the elections set for September 1, Ali is seeking a second term under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and is promising a sweeping five-year strategy to tackle poverty and improve the standard of living.

At the heart of that plan is the multi-billion-dollar GtE project under construction at Wales, West Bank Demerara. The initiative will bring natural gas onshore from ExxonMobil’s Liza Field in the offshore Stabroek Block. Once operational, the project is expected to deliver 50 million cubic feet of gas per day in its first phase.

That gas will feed into a new 300-megawatt power plant and a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility. The NGLs, including cooking gas, will be separated and processed for local use, with excess dry gas powering the national electricity grid. According to the government, the plant will produce around 5,000 barrels of NGLs daily, allowing for a steady and affordable supply of LPG across the country.

A second phase will push output even higher, with 75 million additional cubic feet of gas expected to support more power generation and possibly export.

The President’s message was clear: Guyanese will feel the benefits of oil and gas directly in their homes, not just through megaprojects and infrastructure, but through the price of something as basic as a cylinder of gas.

With construction still ongoing and the project expected to be up and running by mid-2026, the $1,000 gas cylinder is not an immediate reality. But as election day draws closer, it’s one of the most talked-about promises yet, and one that could influence households across the country.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI OUTLINES HOLISTIC APPROACH TO POVERTY REDUCTION IN LIVE ADDRESS
Next article
FOOD FIGHT: GOV’T ROLLS OUT FARMERS’ MARKETS IN BID TO SLASH PRICES AND WIN VOTERS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Teen arrested in connection with assault, robbery of delivery man

80,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Indian Gov’t handed over to Guyana