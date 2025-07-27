PRESIDENT ALI OUTLINES HOLISTIC APPROACH TO POVERTY REDUCTION IN LIVE ADDRESS

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday outlined what he described as a “deliberate and clear strategy” to reduce poverty across Guyana, pledging a broad set of expanded and new social welfare programmes aimed at supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

In a live Facebook address, Dr. Ali said the government’s poverty alleviation plan will unfold over the next five years and will focus on assisting a wide range of affected groups, including the unemployed, pensioners, single parents, persons living with disabilities, indigenous communities, and school-aged children. He emphasised the importance of building systems that not only address short-term challenges but also tackle the deeper, long-term issues linked to poverty.

Key elements of the plan include increases in old-age pensions and public assistance grants, direct financial aid for single parents and persons with disabilities, and expanded access to free education through the provision of textbooks, transportation, and digital learning tools. The strategy also includes healthcare subsidies for critical treatments such as dialysis, cancer care, and maternal services. Tax relief for low-income earners and public servants is also part of the package, aimed at improving household income and reducing financial strain.

Dr. Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to existing programmes such as free school meals, dental and vision care for children, and support for home construction. He said these efforts are designed to meet families “where they are” and bring them into the productive economy.

According to the 2019 Labour Force Survey conducted by the Bureau of Statistics, Guyana’s poverty rate stood at over 35 percent, with the highest levels of deprivation concentrated in hinterland and indigenous communities. A 2022 UNICEF report highlighted persistent child poverty in rural and interior regions, where access to health services, quality education, and employment opportunities remains limited.

Although Guyana has recorded rapid economic growth in recent years, largely due to oil production, the benefits have not been evenly distributed. The World Bank’s 2023 Country Economic Memorandum noted that the country’s expanding GDP has yet to result in broad-based improvements in household welfare. It called for targeted social programmes and inclusive economic planning to ensure that all citizens share in the country’s development.

Dr. Ali’s announcement appears to be a direct response to such concerns. By widening the social safety net, the administration is attempting to use oil wealth to fund human capital development, with a focus on education, healthcare, and income security. These areas align with global best practices for sustainable poverty reduction, especially in economies that are highly dependent on natural resources.

Still, questions remain about the government’s ability to implement these initiatives effectively. Critics have pointed to gaps in transparency, delivery, and oversight, especially in remote areas where public services are often under-resourced or inconsistent. Whether this new strategy can overcome those challenges and reach the people it targets remains to be seen.

With general elections approaching, some political analysts interpret the President’s speech as both a policy announcement and a strategic move to solidify support. Cost-of-living pressures and inequality have become central issues in the national conversation, with opposition parties accusing the government of failing to turn resource wealth into tangible improvements for ordinary citizens.

In response, Dr. Ali insists the administration is focused on long-term, inclusive development. “Our strategy is rooted in dignity, equity, and economic inclusion,” he said. “And we are committed to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of background, has a fair chance to participate in the country’s development.”

Whether the government can deliver on that promise, however, will depend not only on funding, but also on coordination, oversight, and public trust.

