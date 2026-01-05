Monday, January 5, 2026
VPAC DEMANDS URGENT PROBE INTO SUSAN RODRIGUES AS ASSET CLAIMS SPARK OUTCRY

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – VPAC is calling on the Government of Guyana to urgently launch an independent investigation into Minister Susan Rodrigues, arguing that recent disclosures circulating in the public domain raise serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the protection of public funds.

In a statement, VPAC said reports in recent days have linked Rodrigues or her immediate family to significant assets, including the alleged ownership of a gas station, an apartment building, a fleet of luxury vehicles, the construction of a high-end mansion, residency in an existing luxury home, and the purchase of a U.S. property valued at about US$540,000.

VPAC said that in the absence of a public explanation or any announced inquiry by the state, the public interest now demands immediate action. The group is also calling for Rodrigues to temporarily step aside to allow what it described as a credible review free from interference.

VPAC stressed that its call is not framed as a presumption of guilt. Instead, it said the issue is about safeguarding the public interest, restoring confidence in governance, and ensuring public resources are protected through consistent oversight.

The group also raised concern about what it described as an uneven application of state power. VPAC argued that in recent times, the state has mobilised significant public resources to pursue allegations against private citizens, including in matters where charges have already been laid externally.

VPAC said it does not oppose enforcement of the law, but objects to what it characterised as selective enforcement, warning that credibility collapses when scrutiny appears to depend on who is being investigated.

According to VPAC, this case should not be complicated for the state to address because Rodrigues is a sitting public official. The group said the government has access to relevant information including salary details, statutory declarations, and existing mechanisms designed to review the financial interests of ministers.

VPAC is therefore calling on the relevant authorities to immediately open what it described as a transparent investigation and to provide timely updates to the public, arguing that accountability should not be reactive or reserved for the powerless.

The group said the standard must be clear: the rule of law applies equally, regardless of office or political convenience.

WIN URGES PRESIDENT TO FIRE RODRIGUES AND MUSTAPHA IF THEY REFUSE TO RESIGN
