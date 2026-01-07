Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomeArticlesWIN: “NO THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONALS” AS GUYANA–U.S. TALKS STIR STORM
ArticlesInternationalNewsPolitics

WIN: “NO THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONALS” AS GUYANA–U.S. TALKS STIR STORM

By HGPTV
0
126

SEE FULL STATEMENT: We Invest in Nationhood have taken note of recent media reports that the Government of Guyana is in discussions with the United States regarding the possible acceptance of third-country nationals.

WIN is opposed to any such arrangement.

We are deeply concerned that such discussions continue without consultation with the Opposition Leader, without parliamentary scrutiny, and without debate in the National Assembly. Decisions with far-reaching national consequences must not be made behind closed doors. The Guyanese people do not get transparency under the PPP; instead, we are forced to live with their backdoor deals.

We must question whether there is any public information on the background or character of those who may be brought to Guyana. Even where claims are made that these individuals are “skilled”, we reject this approach while many skilled Guyanese remain unemployed and while the development of our own people is not prioritised.

Further, Guyana’s infrastructure is already under strain. Guyana accepted thousands of Venezuelan refugees, placing added pressure on hospitals, schools, housing, and other essential services. There has been no explanation of how these systems will cope with any additional influx.

WIN does not support any agreement for Guyana to accept third-country nationals from the USA until the government provides full disclosure, parliamentary oversight, and a clear plan that prioritises the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

Previous article
FIRST WITNESS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITON HEARING TESTIFIES,KEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS ADMITTED INTO EVIDENCE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

WIN GOES TO WAR: CLAIMS BANKS, BUSINESSES USED TO CRUSH PARTY—...

MCCOY SAYS HINDS IS A ‘PARASITIC’ RELIC OF ‘DANGEROUS’ RACIAL...