WIN: “NO THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONALS” AS GUYANA–U.S. TALKS STIR STORM

SEE FULL STATEMENT: We Invest in Nationhood have taken note of recent media reports that the Government of Guyana is in discussions with the United States regarding the possible acceptance of third-country nationals.

WIN is opposed to any such arrangement.

We are deeply concerned that such discussions continue without consultation with the Opposition Leader, without parliamentary scrutiny, and without debate in the National Assembly. Decisions with far-reaching national consequences must not be made behind closed doors. The Guyanese people do not get transparency under the PPP; instead, we are forced to live with their backdoor deals.

We must question whether there is any public information on the background or character of those who may be brought to Guyana. Even where claims are made that these individuals are “skilled”, we reject this approach while many skilled Guyanese remain unemployed and while the development of our own people is not prioritised.

Further, Guyana’s infrastructure is already under strain. Guyana accepted thousands of Venezuelan refugees, placing added pressure on hospitals, schools, housing, and other essential services. There has been no explanation of how these systems will cope with any additional influx.

WIN does not support any agreement for Guyana to accept third-country nationals from the USA until the government provides full disclosure, parliamentary oversight, and a clear plan that prioritises the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

