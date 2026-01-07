Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomeNewsFIRST WITNESS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITON HEARING TESTIFIES,KEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS ADMITTED INTO EVIDENCE
NewsPolitics

FIRST WITNESS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITON HEARING TESTIFIES,KEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS ADMITTED INTO EVIDENCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
192

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Extradition proceedings against businessman Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, entered a critical phase on Tuesday as the prosecution called its first witness and formally tendered key extradition documents before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The witness, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided detailed testimony on the receipt and handling of the extradition request submitted by the United States. Her evidence outlined, in detail, how the request was processed at the ministerial level in accordance with established protocol.

Roopchand-Edwards told the court that on October 30, 2025, she received a package from U.S. authorities containing a bundle of documents, including an envelope marked Diplomatic Note No. 417. Upon reviewing the contents, she said she immediately informed the Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, and personally delivered the package to her on the same day.

She further testified that she later recognised and identified the Minister’s Order to Proceed in the matter, confirming that the signature on the document was authentic. Roopchand-Edwards said she was familiar with Minister Walrond’s signature due to her prior service as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism between 2020 and 2025.

During her testimony, prosecutors applied to have Diplomatic Note 417 and its accompanying documents shown to the witness for identification and formally admitted into evidence. Defence attorney Siand Dhurjon objected, questioning the witness’s authority to authenticate the documents and whether all required procedural steps had been followed.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman overruled the objections and admitted the diplomatic note and related documents into evidence.

Following the ruling, the defence mounted a further challenge, arguing that the Order to Proceed refers only to foreign offences and does not clearly specify the corresponding offences under Guyanese law. Defence attorneys contended that the Mohameds are entitled to know which local offences are alleged to mirror the allegations set out in the United States indictment before the committal hearing concludes.

In response, prosecutors led by Terrence Williams outlined a range of domestic offences they say align with the extradition request. These include conspiracy under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, computer-related fraud under the Cybercrime Act, obtaining by false pretence, forgery of public documents, false declarations under the Customs Act, and conspiracy to commit money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act.

Earlier in the day, the defence had also sought to halt the proceedings, arguing that related legal challenges remain before the High Court, including an appeal filed against a constitutional ruling delivered on Monday by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh. Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde urged the magistrate to pause the extradition inquiry until those matters are resolved.

With the first witness having testified and the core diplomatic documents now formally on the court record, the extradition proceedings are scheduled to continue on Thursday, January 8.

Previous article
POLITICAL PARTIES CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SUSAN RODRIGUES, SAYS SAYS ITS TIME TO END SELECTIVE ENFORCEMENT
Next article
WIN: “NO THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONALS” AS GUYANA–U.S. TALKS STIR STORM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

LUNCHEON SAYS CITY HALL IS DIVIDED

137 CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES