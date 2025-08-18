WIN DISASSOCIATES FROM FALSE CLAIMS OF APPOINTMENT BY DR. PHILIP HANDEL MOZART THOMAS

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) has formally rejected recent social-media reports claiming that Dr. Philip Handel Mozart Thomas has been appointed as Foreign Secretary. In a statement released through official channels, the party clarified that it has not appointed, endorsed, or recognised anyone in that position—nor does it intend to at this time.

Founded in June 2025 by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, WIN is a fledgling force in Guyana’s political landscape, established specifically to contest the 2025 general and regional elections . Mohamed campaigned on a theme of unity and effective governance, pledging to build a nation where diversity is embraced and resources are directed toward public priorities .

The party also noted that the misinformation circulated misrepresented its name—referencing “We Invest in Neighborhood” instead of the correct name, We Invest in Nationhood—a mix-up the party says highlights the falsehood of the claims. WIN went on to state that “Dr. Philip Handel Mozart Thomas is not a member of WIN,” and that any statements attributed to him would be in his personal capacity. He has neither been authorised to speak for the party nor holds any leadership role within it.

WIN emphasized that its supporters should disregard this kind of misinformation and that all official adjustments or appointments will be announced through verified channels.

However, Dr. Thomas in a response to the statement said, “It is with deep regret that after carefully studying and understanding the seriousness, the dept and impact of the issues of the GLOMAG Sanctions surrounding the WIN Campaign and the Mohamed’s have with the US, I unequivocally support and endorse the Statement made by the WIN to resoundingly disassociate me in all forms and fashion from Win and its Political Campaign. I humbly extend gratitude for the firsthand experience of learning and understanding the temperament of personalities, and wish the Campaign well.”



The timing of these false claims comes as WIN forms part of a broader coalition of opposition groups ahead of the 2025 elections. On 29 June 2025, WIN reached a coalition (joinder) agreement with A New and United Guyana (ANUG). Under the agreement, ANUG merged with WIN for the election campaign—adopting its logo and presidential candidate—while retaining its own identity .

Given WIN’s recent entry into politics, it faces the dual challenge of distinguishing itself among more established parties and avoiding false narratives. The party’s insistence on controlling its communications and clarifying misinformation is likely a response to the heightened scrutiny and volatility of Guyana’s current election cycle.

