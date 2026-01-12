Monday, January 12, 2026
CANU: 117 ARRESTS, 29 CONVICTIONS, AND FINES UP TO $311M AS DRUG-AND-GUN LINK SURFACES

HGP Nightly News – CANU says its 2025 operations produced a heavy enforcement haul: 117 arrests, 62 persons charged, and 29 drug-related convictions, with penalties that included fines as high as GYD $311 million and prison sentences of up to four years, depending on the quantity involved and suspected trafficking intent.

In its breakdown, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said roughly 82% of those arrested were male, and identified April, May, July, and September as the months with the highest arrest activity. The agency reported that convictions included 14 cocaine matters, 12 cannabis cases, and three involving synthetic drugs.

$433.9M STREET VALUE — AND A WARNING ABOUT GUNS

Beyond court outcomes, CANU placed a price tag on the scale of trafficking it says it disrupted. The agency estimated the street value of its 2025 drug seizures at GYD $433,973,770, led by cocaine valued at $235.9 million and cannabis valued at $197.7 million. It said ecstasy and methamphetamine combined accounted for less than one per cent of the total value.

CANU also drew attention to what it described as the recurring overlap between narcotics and weapons. The agency reported 13 firearm seizures in 2025, with 9mm pistols listed as the most frequently recovered weapon type. It said half of the firearms seized were directly linked to narcotics operations. While reporting that ammunition seizures fell by 62%, CANU cautioned that the continued recovery of 9mm and shotgun ammunition still suggests active drug-and-firearm networks.

PREVENTION, TRAINING, AND THE 2026 WARNING

CANU said it continued prevention and public awareness work alongside enforcement, reaching 5,678 beneficiaries nationwide, largely through school engagements. According to the agency, more than 86% of its prevention outreach took place in schools, aligning with the academic calendar and targeting younger age groups.

To support that work, CANU reported completing 27 training activities locally and internationally with assistance from multiple partners, aimed at strengthening skills in areas such as crime-scene processing, intelligence analysis, digital forensics, firearms proficiency, and maritime and cyber frameworks.

With 2026 now underway, CANU says it is entering the year with upgraded intelligence tools, expanded partnerships, and a stated goal to keep pressure on traffickers, while watching closely for the growing risk posed by synthetic drugs.

CANU REVEALS 2025 DRUG HAUL: 235.9 KG OF COCAINE, 726.3 KG OF CANNABIS — SYNTHETICS ALSO SURFACE
WIN: DEMOCRACY CAN’T RUN ON PAUSE; SPEAKER URGED TO MOVE NOW AS DIPLOMATIC CALLS GROW LOUDER
