Thursday, March 5, 2026
Articles

POLICE ALERT BUSINESSES TO SCAM TARGETING COMPANIES WITH FALSE DRUG ALLEGATIONS

By HGPTV
Computer or cyber crimes concept

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force has issued an urgent advisory warning members of the business community about a sophisticated online extortion scheme that uses false allegations of drug trafficking to demand money from victims.

According to the GPF, individuals and businesses are receiving emails from senders claiming to be investigative reporters looking into alleged narcotics networks operating in Guyana. The emails assert that the recipient is linked to drug trafficking operations and request a formal statement or response to the allegations.

But that’s just the opening move. Follow-up communications then demand financial contributions or what the scammers call “restitution proposals” in exchange for not publishing the alleged investigative findings.

The police force is unequivocal: these actions constitute criminal offences, including attempted extortion, obtaining money by false pretence, and cyber-related crimes.

Authorities are strongly advising anyone who receives such communications not to engage with the senders and absolutely not to make any payments. Instead, recipients should report the matter immediately to the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department, providing copies of the emails and any related correspondence.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed it is actively monitoring the situation and urges the public to remain vigilant against this emerging threat.

HGPTV
