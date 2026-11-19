– Over GPL Good Hope Substation Firebombing

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Six men—including We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) elected parliamentary candidate Shane Fordyce, who is the husband of a sitting WIN Member of Parliament—have been granted bail after being slapped with indictable terrorism charges in connection with the November 10 firebomb attack on the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Appearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, before Vigilance Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, the six accused were admitted to bail after the court determined that the gravity of a terrorism charge does not automatically bar an accused person from pretrial release. Meanwhile, police investigators have signaled that additional charges are pending in relation to a separate alleged arson plot targeting a school on the East Coast Demerara.

The Six Accused, Bail Rulings, and Strict Reporting Conditions

Alongside Shane Fordyce, the five other defendants jointly charged with terrorism over the Good Hope substation attack are Alex Simpson, Timothy James, Yannick McCalman, Jonathan Cox, and Osafo Browne.

In granting bail over prosecution objections, Magistrate Teriq Mohamed emphasized that the seriousness of the allegation alone is insufficient to remand defendants where valid grounds for bail exist:

Bail Amounts Granted: Shane Fordyce and Osafo Browne were each granted $300,000 bail , while Timothy James was granted $100,000 bail on account of his youth (18), alongside the remaining co-accused admitted to bail under matching court terms.

and were each granted , while was granted on account of his youth (18), alongside the remaining co-accused admitted to bail under matching court terms. Mandatory Bail Conditions: All six men were ordered to surrender their passports to the court, report to the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit on the last Friday of every month , and promptly notify authorities of any change of address .

All six men were ordered to to the court, , and promptly . Next Court Date: The matter was adjourned to December 21, 2026, for report.

Defense Arguments and Explosive Coercion Allegation in Court

During Wednesday’s bail hearing, defense attorneys challenged both the operational impact of the November 10 incident and the integrity of the police investigation:

No Power Disruption or Major Damage: Defense attorney Ronald Daniels submitted that while the fire had the potential to cause significant destruction, no major GPL equipment was damaged and electricity supply across the grid was not disrupted .

Defense attorney submitted that while the fire had the potential to cause significant destruction, and . Alleged Pressure to Implicate the Mohameds: In a striking courtroom disclosure, Fordyce’s attorney, Eusi Anderson, informed the Magistrate that his client alleged a police investigator pressured him to implicate Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, in the substation attack. According to the allegation placed on the court record, the investigator offered Fordyce round-the-clock security while warning that his United States permanent residency (Green Card) could be placed at risk.

WIN Condemns Political Violence and Rejects Party Link

Following the court appearance, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party issued a firm denial of any involvement in terrorism or unlawful acts—condemning political violence and warning against efforts to associate the opposition party with criminal activities.