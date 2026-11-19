Earmarking Billions for GPL and GuySuCo

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana is seeking parliamentary approval for an additional $89.74 billion in public spending for the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year, with billions of dollars earmarked to cover rising operational costs at major state-owned enterprises—most notably Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Presented through Financial Paper Number 3 of 2026 by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh during the Seventh Sitting of the 13th Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the supplementary estimates cover expenditure through December 31, 2026.

Breakdown of Financial Paper No. 3 of 2026

The $89.74 billion supplementary request—comprising $35.95 billion in current expenditure and $53.79 billion in capital expenditure—directs substantial liquidity toward stabilizing state utilities and executing ongoing national development programs:

Anticipated Parliamentary Scrutiny Over Performance and Value for Money

While Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh maintained that the additional resources reflect the rapid pace of the government’s development program and the need to ensure timely project completion, the supplementary estimates are set to face intense questioning from the Parliamentary Opposition during the Committee of Supply review:

Electricity Reliability at GPL: Opposition lawmakers are expected to press government officials on how the additional $8 billion allocation will translate into improved power generation reliability and fewer outages for residential and commercial consumers.

Opposition lawmakers are expected to press government officials on how the additional allocation will translate into improved power generation reliability and fewer outages for residential and commercial consumers. Production Targets at GuySuCo: Scrutiny of the $8.296 billion transfer to GuySuCo is expected to focus on escalating operational overhead, sugar production benchmarks, and whether continued state subventions are yielding measurable turnaround results.

Scrutiny of the transfer to GuySuCo is expected to focus on escalating operational overhead, sugar production benchmarks, and whether continued state subventions are yielding measurable turnaround results. Fiscal Accountability: Beyond individual agencies, parliamentarians are poised to examine the justification for returning to the National Assembly for nearly $90 billion in additional spending late in the fiscal year, demanding strict accountability and demonstrable value for taxpayers’ money.