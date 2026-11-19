‘Judicial Decisions Are Not Instruments of Political Advocacy’

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed will remain incarcerated at the Lusignan Prison after the Demerara High Court dismissed the judicial review application filed by his mother, Bonita Mohamed, seeking to overturn Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ October 30 decision to deny him bail.

In a comprehensive written judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif held that the applicant failed to establish the legal grounds necessary for the High Court to interfere with the Magistrate’s statutory discretion—while issuing a forceful warning against attempting to turn court rulings into political weapons or public spectacle.

Core Holdings: Judicial Independence and Equal Constitutional Rights

Beyond affirming that sufficient legal grounds had not been established to overturn the lower court’s refusal of bail, Justice Chandra-Hanif addressed the intense political controversy surrounding the proceedings, establishing clear boundaries between judicial adjudication and partisan discourse:

Rejection of Political Theatrics: Acknowledging that the case has attracted considerable public attention and fierce political debate, the judge stressed that the Court had remained wholly uninfluenced by political arguments surrounding the Opposition Leader.

Acknowledging that the case has attracted considerable public attention and fierce political debate, the judge stressed that the Court had remained wholly uninfluenced by political arguments surrounding the Opposition Leader. Equal Application of Liberty & Presumption of Innocence: Justice Chandra-Hanif made clear that her ruling must not be misconstrued as suggesting that political leaders or public officials possess diminished rights when applying for bail—reaffirming that the constitutional right to personal liberty and the presumption of innocence apply equally to every citizen.

Justice Chandra-Hanif made clear that her ruling must not be misconstrued as suggesting that political leaders or public officials possess diminished rights when applying for bail—reaffirming that the constitutional right to personal liberty and the presumption of innocence apply equally to every citizen. Warning Against Selective Quoting: The judge explicitly cautioned attorneys, journalists, and members of the public against selectively quoting judicial rulings or misrepresenting the Court’s legal reasoning.

“Judicial decisions are not instruments of political advocacy, nor should the administration of justice be reduced to political theatrics, partisan narratives or public spectacle… This Court has neither participated in, nor been influenced by, the political discourse surrounding this matter.” — Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif, Written High Court Judgment

Immediate Legal Consequences

With Magistrate Gibbs’ October 30 refusal of bail left undisturbed, Mohamed remains on remand at the Lusignan Prison as criminal proceedings continue under Section 9(2)(b) of the Cybercrime Act—stemming from the alleged unauthorized obtaining and transfer of surveillance footage from the Guyana Police Force’s Safe Country system. Both Mohamed and co-accused Police Constable Ryan Greene are scheduled to return before the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on November 24, 2026, for report and fixture.