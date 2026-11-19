Contractors Bid on $545 Million Rehabilitation Project to Restore Historic National Cultural Centre

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Twenty-four contractors have submitted tenders for a major rehabilitation project at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport advances plans to repair structural cracks, upgrade the exterior, and restore the historic 50-year-old performing arts landmark.

According to bid-opening figures published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the project carries an official engineer’s estimate of $545 million, with submitted proposals spanning a wide range from just over $14 million to more than $551 million.

Breakdown of Tender Submissions and Named Bidders

All 24 submissions will now undergo formal evaluation under national procurement rules before a contract is awarded. Among the 10 companies whose exact tender figures were itemized at opening, bids clustered between $445.7 million and $545.2 million:

Bidding Company Quoted Bid Amount B.M. Property Investments Inc. $545.2 million Andrect Engineering and Construction Inc. $537.5 million Holistic Contracting and Procurement Inc. $537.1 million LA Investment and Engineering Inc. $536.3 million Qingjian Group Company Guyana Inc. $527.5 million Longreach Investments and Construction Inc. $499.9 million O&M Realty $494.2 million R&J Construction $492.2 million Digital Design, Construction, Logistics and Supplies $491.2 million A.M. Concepts Inc. $445.7 million

The remaining 14 contractors that submitted bids for the rehabilitation works are:

Aronco Services Inc.

Amaya’s Trading

Wiz Contracting Establishment

Dynamics Construction and Real Estate Inc.

Fides Guyana Inc.

Bowrocks Minimart

Kraft Innovation Momentum Inc.

Skynet Construction Equipment

Singh and Son Construction

D. Chowkai and Sons Construction

Dynotech Construction Chemicals Inc.

Permaul Trading and Distribution

Kevin Lyte Contracting Service

Mobile Construction Company

Addressing Deterioration at a 50-Year-Old Cultural Landmark

The tender opening follows months of preparatory assessments aimed at halting physical wear at the Georgetown venue:

Ministerial & Technical Inspections: In May 2026, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. and Minister within the Ministry Steven Jacobs , accompanied by project consultants and technical personnel, inspected the facility to evaluate structural deterioration as restoration preparations progressed.

In May 2026, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport and Minister within the Ministry , accompanied by project consultants and technical personnel, inspected the facility to evaluate structural deterioration as restoration preparations progressed. Design & Procurement Rollout: By June, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that plans to restore and modernize the National Cultural Centre were advancing through final design and procurement stages.

By June, the reported that plans to restore and modernize the National Cultural Centre were advancing through final design and procurement stages. Creative Sector Expectations: The rehabilitation responds directly to growing concerns within Guyana’s creative community over the aging condition of the 50-year-old edifice, which has long served as the premier stage for national celebrations, theatrical productions, musical performances, and major cultural events.

As NPTAB’s evaluation committee reviews the 24 tenders, members of the arts and entertainment fraternity are looking toward the overhaul to preserve the Centre’s historic significance while modernizing its facilities for future generations.