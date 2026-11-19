‘Never a Product of Your Environment’: Guyanese Entertainer Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson Celebrates International Men’s Day Through Mentorship and Social Commentary

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the world observes International Men’s Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the spotlight turns toward men whose contributions extend far beyond personal accolades. For acclaimed Guyanese entertainer, playwright, and Soca Monarch Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson, true success is measured not only by commanding the stage, but by mentoring emerging creatives and proving to young men that their circumstances never have to define their destiny.

Born in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and raised largely on Charlotte Street in Georgetown, Edmondson’s rise from a shy schoolboy who preferred working behind the scenes to one of Guyana’s most recognizable musical storytellers reflects perseverance, sharp social commentary, and an unwavering commitment to lifting others.

From Shy Schoolboy to Carib Soca Monarch

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Edmondson traced his artistic foundation back to his childhood classrooms and early theatrical training:

Early Stage Foundations: His passion for the performing arts began at St. Margaret’s Primary School , where he participated in school and state performances, and continued at Richard Ishmael Secondary School .

His passion for the performing arts began at , where he participated in school and state performances, and continued at . Overcoming Stage Fright: Despite his natural comedic and lyrical gifts, Edmondson initially struggled with shyness and stage fright, preferring backstage roles. Mentorship from veteran actor Howard Lorimer , involvement with the Theatre Guild of Guyana , and performing at CARIFESTA X in 2008 —alongside writing for the Mori J’Von Comedy Jam—helped him mature into a confident performer and playwright.

Despite his natural comedic and lyrical gifts, Edmondson initially struggled with shyness and stage fright, preferring backstage roles. Mentorship from veteran actor , involvement with the , and performing at —alongside writing for the Mori J’Von Comedy Jam—helped him mature into a confident performer and playwright. Breaking Through in Music: Even when peers discouraged him from entering music competitions, Edmondson persevered—capturing the Best Newcomer title before going on to win the Carib Soca Monarch crown with his hit “Still in the Game,” alongside fan favorites like “Stupid Questions.”

“I was constantly doing theatre mostly… [and had] written for Mori J’Von Comedy Jam… When I went into Soca Monarch I got Best Newcomer… you cannot expect people to believe in you [if you don’t believe in yourself].” — Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson, Guyanese Entertainer

‘Calling a Spade a Spade’: Music as a Mirror of Society

Edmondson explained that every track he pens is anchored in candid social commentary—reflecting both the triumphs and everyday struggles of ordinary Guyanese rather than offering escapism alone. His latest release, “Blackout,” continues that tradition by capturing the daily realities of life in Guyana.

“Music is the mirror of people’s lives—it is not just about wining, it is not about suffering… You cannot just focus on the positive alone because you will be selling a lie. I am not saying that I will ridicule [anyone]—there is good, but also bad.” — Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson

Inspiring Young Men and Championing Originality in the Age of AI

To young men growing up in Georgetown’s inner-city communities and across Guyana, Edmondson’s message on International Men’s Day is clear: humble beginnings are never a barrier to greatness. He urged aspiring artistes to build an authentic identity, work relentlessly, and push past self-doubt and social stigma.

Now operating his own music label, Edmondson actively mentors a new wave of budding Guyanese talent—championing genuine human creativity, storytelling, and originality in an entertainment landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

“Not because you come from [the ghetto]… 90 percent of the so-called ‘scrapes’… check what they listen to…” — Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson