ALEXANDER SAYS GECOM NOMINEES CANNOT BE RECALLED AT POLITICAL WHIM

HGP Nightly News – Opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander has rejected claims that a change in the leadership of the parliamentary opposition automatically gives rise to the removal and replacement of sitting commissioners, arguing that Guyana’s Constitution does not permit such political interference.

Appearing on Tuesday’s broadcast of Politics 101 with David Hinds, Alexander said the legal framework governing the Guyana Elections Commission was deliberately crafted to prevent commissioners from being treated as political appointees who can be swapped out at will.

At the centre of the debate is whether opposition-nominated commissioners are effectively representatives of the political opposition or constitutional officeholders with security of tenure.

Alexander said the distinction is critical.

“Our legal system distinguishes between nominees and representatives,” he said during the programme. “Literary interpretation of a representative means you have a particular interest; you are not your own. A nominee means that you are considered to be an appropriate person to fill the office, but you are not tied to anyone.”

According to Alexander, the 2000-2001 constitutional reform process fundamentally changed the structure of Guyana’s electoral management system by transforming GECOM from a temporary election-time body into a permanent constitutional institution.

Before those reforms, election commissions were established for specific electoral cycles and dissolved within months of the polls. The new system, he argued, created a more permanent structure precisely to reduce vulnerability to shifting political pressures.

Alexander maintained that under the current legal framework there is no provision allowing an opposition leader or nominating party to unilaterally withdraw a commissioner simply because political leadership has changed.

He said commissioners can only be removed in narrowly defined circumstances, such as resignation, medical incapacity or proven misconduct, and not because of changing political preferences.

In defending that position, Alexander also pushed back against the broader suggestion that opposition-nominated commissioners exist to serve partisan interests inside the Elections Commission.

His comments come amid renewed public debate over the composition of GECOM and the role of opposition-nominated commissioners in a deeply polarised political environment.

While defending the legal permanence of his own position, Alexander acknowledged that GECOM’s day-to-day functioning has often been hampered by political division and partisan deadlock.

He argued that the institution remains too vulnerable to what he described as “parochial party politics,” a reality that can reduce constitutional officeholders to political actors rather than independent guardians of the electoral process.

To address that, Alexander said Guyana should consider major structural reform of the Elections Commission.

He pointed to Jamaica’s electoral model as a possible example, suggesting a system in which partisan nominees would sit alongside an equal number of independent civil society experts, with key appointments requiring broad consensus rather than simple political dominance.

Under such a model, he said, political interests would be less able to control the direction of the commission unilaterally, while decision-making would be forced toward compromise and unanimity.

Alexander’s intervention places fresh focus on a constitutional question with significant political implications: whether GECOM commissioners are there to represent the fortunes of political parties, or whether they hold office as independent constitutional actors once appointed.