SCHOOL PLAGUE! BV STUDENTS ALLEGEDLY SICKENED BY PIGEON DROPPINGS

GEORGETOWN – The leader of the WIN Party, Azruddin Mohamed, has issued a furious public demand for Education Minister Sonia Parag to immediately intervene at the BV Quamina Primary School, claiming the facility is suffering a dangerous pigeon infestation that has already sent one student to the hospital and left others ill in their classrooms.
Mohamed’s statement painted a grim picture of health and sanitation at the school, where parents are now “terrified” that more students could suffer a similar fate. He alleged that at the time of the publication, “four students are lying on chairs joined together, ill in the classroom,” and another, a seven-year-old, is currently hospitalized at the Enmore Regional Hospital after allegedly falling ill during school hours.
The core of the crisis, Mohamed claimed, is a severe pigeon infestation that has plagued the school for nearly a decade. He asserted that the buildup of droppings and nesting debris makes the classrooms utterly unsanitary, exposing the 360 mainstream students and 94 special needs students to harmful bacteria and allergens daily.
Compounding the crisis, the statement alleges, are the “undignified and unacceptable” washroom facilities. Mohamed claimed that teachers are sometimes forced to rely on the generosity of a neighboring parent to use their home washroom, or they must go home themselves to use their own facilities.
With 42 teachers and only three cleaners serving a massive school population, he claimed maintaining hygiene is “nearly impossible.”
Mohamed noted that this is not a new problem; repeated reports have allegedly been made to the Ministry of Education for years, but the unacceptable conditions remain unchanged.
In a direct appeal, the WIN leader is calling on Minister Parag to personally visit the BV Primary School immediately and initiate swift action to resolve the critical issues.