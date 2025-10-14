SCHOOL PLAGUE! BV STUDENTS ALLEGEDLY SICKENED BY PIGEON DROPPINGS

GEORGETOWN – The leader of the WIN Party, Azruddin Mohamed, has issued a furious public demand for Education Minister Sonia Parag to immediately intervene at the BV Quamina Primary School, claiming the facility is suffering a dangerous pigeon infestation that has already sent one student to the hospital and left others ill in their classrooms.​

Mohamed’s statement painted a grim picture of health and sanitation at the school, where parents are now “terrified” that more students could suffer a similar fate. He alleged that at the time of the publication, “four students are lying on chairs joined together, ill in the classroom,” and another, a seven-year-old, is currently hospitalized at the Enmore Regional Hospital after allegedly falling ill during school hours.​

​The core of the crisis, Mohamed claimed, is a severe pigeon infestation that has plagued the school for nearly a decade. He asserted that the buildup of droppings and nesting debris makes the classrooms utterly unsanitary, exposing the 360 mainstream students and 94 special needs students to harmful bacteria and allergens daily.​

Compounding the crisis, the statement alleges, are the “undignified and unacceptable” washroom facilities. Mohamed claimed that teachers are sometimes forced to rely on the generosity of a neighboring parent to use their home washroom, or they must go home themselves to use their own facilities.

With 42 teachers and only three cleaners serving a massive school population, he claimed maintaining hygiene is “nearly impossible.”

​Mohamed noted that this is not a new problem; repeated reports have allegedly been made to the Ministry of Education for years, but the unacceptable conditions remain unchanged.​

In a direct appeal, the WIN leader is calling on Minister Parag to personally visit the BV Primary School immediately and initiate swift action to resolve the critical issues.

Like this: Like Loading...