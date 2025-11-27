Thursday, November 27, 2025
WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE 2022 CENSUS? GOV’T STILL UNSURE WHEN THOSE FIGURES WILL BE RELEASED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Government remains unsure when the long-overdue results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census will be released, with a senior minister confirming on Monday that no definitive update has yet been provided.

Speaking briefly with reporters at the Marriott Hotel, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said he is still awaiting an official timeline from the Bureau of Statistics and intends to raise the matter directly with Chief Statistician Errol La Cruez.

Dr. Singh acknowledged that, despite the census being completed three years ago, not even preliminary findings have been published, and the Government—like the public—is eager for the final report to be made available.

Pressed on when he last engaged the Bureau, the minister would only say that the meeting will happen “very soon.”

The Bureau of Statistics’ last public update came in October 2024, promising that early results would be released “soon,” but one year later no data has been shared.

While the Bureau has rejected allegations of political interference as “simply erroneous,” it has attributed the delay to its focus on data accuracy and methodological standards, noting that several Caribbean states—Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, Jamaica, and St. Lucia—have also experienced similar delays.

The Bureau maintains that it remains committed to producing credible results in keeping with the Statistics Act (1965) and the United Nations’ principles of official statistics, and emphasized its status as a semi-autonomous agency.

HGPTV Nightly News will continue to seek updates as the country awaits the release of critical national population data.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
PPP/C PROMISING TO FIX SUGAR

STEM SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING MATHEMATICS LAUNCHED IN BARTICA