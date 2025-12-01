Monday, December 1, 2025
HomeArticlesWHO’S MISLEADING WHO? GOV’T AND WIN CLASH OVER CHRISTMAS CASH PROMISE
ArticlesFINANCENewsPolitics

WHO’S MISLEADING WHO? GOV’T AND WIN CLASH OVER CHRISTMAS CASH PROMISE

By HGPTV
0
1712

GEORGETOWN — As anticipation rises across the country for the long-promised Christmas cash grant, a heated political exchange has erupted over who is truly standing up for struggling Guyanese families.

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party has accused the administration of dragging its feet and abandoning a key election promise meant to provide urgent financial relief during the holidays. WIN maintains that ordinary people are still waiting, and patience is turning into frustration.

But the government is now firing back.

Director of Public Information Edward Layne has blasted WIN and its leader, U.S.-indicted businessman Azruddin Mohamed, accusing them of trying to “mislead” citizens for political gain. In a sharply worded statement, Layne said WIN is attempting to take credit for pressuring the government into relief measures the PPP/C already planned.

“This is cheap, bottom-tier political hustling,” Layne argued, insisting that President Irfaan Ali has a proven track record of delivering support to households nationwide.

The administration says the focus should not be narrowed to a single cash payout. According to Layne, the government’s agenda includes long-term economic policies aimed at improving living standards through housing access, business loans, education investment and expanded social support. President Ali reiterated last week that his team will fulfill every commitment made to the electorate, promising a comprehensive upliftment framework rather than what he called short-sighted demands.

Still, as the holiday season draws closer, the biggest question remains unanswered:

When will families actually receive the cash they were promised?

Opposition figures and civil society groups argue that transparency is essential. They warn that delaying relief until closer to local elections would be deeply cynical and unfair to those who need assistance now.

For many households facing rising living costs, politics is a secondary concern. What they want is simple: the help they were told would arrive before Christmas.

As both sides now trade accusations of misinformation, citizens are left caught in the middle, waiting to see whether the holidays will bring relief or more political theatre.

Previous article
COP IN HOT WATER AFTER CHAOTIC NIGHT IN PK STREETS
Next article
‘OH NO NOT ME’; MANICKCHAND WASHES HANDS OVER REGION TEN CHAIRMAN CRISIS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Parika Police Station to be demolished on Tuesday

EXXON MOBIL CONTRACT A DONE DEAL.