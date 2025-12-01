WHO’S MISLEADING WHO? GOV’T AND WIN CLASH OVER CHRISTMAS CASH PROMISE

GEORGETOWN — As anticipation rises across the country for the long-promised Christmas cash grant, a heated political exchange has erupted over who is truly standing up for struggling Guyanese families.

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party has accused the administration of dragging its feet and abandoning a key election promise meant to provide urgent financial relief during the holidays. WIN maintains that ordinary people are still waiting, and patience is turning into frustration.

But the government is now firing back.

Director of Public Information Edward Layne has blasted WIN and its leader, U.S.-indicted businessman Azruddin Mohamed, accusing them of trying to “mislead” citizens for political gain. In a sharply worded statement, Layne said WIN is attempting to take credit for pressuring the government into relief measures the PPP/C already planned.

“This is cheap, bottom-tier political hustling,” Layne argued, insisting that President Irfaan Ali has a proven track record of delivering support to households nationwide.

The administration says the focus should not be narrowed to a single cash payout. According to Layne, the government’s agenda includes long-term economic policies aimed at improving living standards through housing access, business loans, education investment and expanded social support. President Ali reiterated last week that his team will fulfill every commitment made to the electorate, promising a comprehensive upliftment framework rather than what he called short-sighted demands.

Still, as the holiday season draws closer, the biggest question remains unanswered:

When will families actually receive the cash they were promised?

Opposition figures and civil society groups argue that transparency is essential. They warn that delaying relief until closer to local elections would be deeply cynical and unfair to those who need assistance now.

For many households facing rising living costs, politics is a secondary concern. What they want is simple: the help they were told would arrive before Christmas.

As both sides now trade accusations of misinformation, citizens are left caught in the middle, waiting to see whether the holidays will bring relief or more political theatre.

