Monday, December 1, 2025
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

COP IN HOT WATER AFTER CHAOTIC NIGHT IN PK STREETS

By HGPTV
PORT KAITUMA – A police rank in Regional Division #1 is now the subject of an urgent probe after a shocking video surfaced online showing him brandishing what appears to be an AK-47 and firing multiple shots in the streets of Port Kaituma.

The disturbing footage shows the rank pointing the rifle at civilians while verbally threatening several people nearby. Reports suggest the weapon seen in the video is his officially issued firearm.

Eyewitness accounts circulating online also allege the rank may have been intoxicated and that the incident stemmed from an argument with another individual at a nearby establishment moments earlier.

Once the video began circulating, the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a full investigation, placing the rank under close arrest and directing the Office of Professional Responsibility to begin inquiries without delay.

The Force has stressed that the matter will be treated with the highest level of seriousness, and that both disciplinary and criminal consequences are on the table depending on the findings.

The Guyana Police Force says updates will be provided “at the appropriate stage” as investigators work to determine how a situation involving an armed officer and an assault rifle spiraled into chaos on a public roadway.

For now, the rank is detained, the probe is ongoing, and the country is left demanding answers about how such a dangerous breach of trust could happen in the first place.

