23-YEAR-OLD REMANDED OVER BRUTAL KILLING OF SCHOOLBOY

HGP Nightly News – A 23-year-old Providence resident has been charged in connection with the killing of seven-year-old Adriel Mohamed, whose death shocked the nation earlier this month.

Shaheed Mohamed appeared before Magistrate Alicia George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of the child.

Because murder is an indictable offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The charge stems from the fatal attack on seven-year-old Adriel Mohamed at his family’s home in Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo. The incident also left an elderly female relative injured.

The child was found dead inside the residence during the early morning hours, while the injured woman was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators subsequently arrested the 23-year-old suspect as part of their probe into the killing. Police have since disclosed that a number of items, including a knife, clothing and digital evidence, were recovered during the investigation.

The matter was adjourned to July 20, 2026, for a report on statements.