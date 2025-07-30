What is “Ozempic Face”? Popular Weight Loss Drug Raises New Cosmetic Concerns for Users

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A rising trend linked to the widely used diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic is sparking concern among health professionals and patients alike — and Guyanese, both at home and in the diaspora, are not exempt.

The phenomenon, now dubbed “Ozempic Face,” refers to a noticeable change in facial appearance — including sunken cheeks, sagging skin, and premature aging — that some individuals experience after rapid weight loss. At the same time, Ozempic (semaglutide), a medication initially developed to manage type 2 diabetes, is being used.

What Causes Ozempic Face?

Medical experts explain that rapid weight loss can lead to a significant reduction in facial fat, causing the skin to lose volume and elasticity. This leads to a hollow, aged look, especially among middle-aged or older users.

A Guyanese physician practicing in New York, told HGPTV Nightly News:

“Many of our Caribbean patients, including Guyanese, are using Ozempic off-label for weight loss. The results can be impressive, but the sudden facial volume loss surprises many people.”

Why This Matters for Guyanese

In Guyana and among the diaspora in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, Ozempic has become a buzzword, not just for diabetes management but for weight control. With social media influencers and celebrities showcasing dramatic transformations, the demand has surged, even among people who are not diabetic.

Some Guyanese nationals told HGPTV they’ve accessed the drug through private prescriptions or even purchased it while visiting relatives abroad. In some cases, unauthorized use without medical supervision raises concerns of improper dosing, side effects, and now, cosmetic distress.

Michelle, a Guyanese-American in Toronto, shared her experience:

“I lost over 25 pounds in three months on Ozempic, but people kept asking if I was sick because my face looked tired and older. I didn’t expect that part.”

What You Should Know Before Using Ozempic

The Guyana Ministry of Health has not approved Ozempic for weight loss, and officials caution against self-medicating or obtaining it through informal channels.

Health experts advise:

Consult your doctor before starting Ozempic or similar medications.

before starting Ozempic or similar medications. Be realistic about side effects, including those impacting facial appearance.

about side effects, including those impacting facial appearance. Consider lifestyle changes like exercise and nutrition alongside medical treatments.

like exercise and nutrition alongside medical treatments. Avoid stigma — remember, “Ozempic Face” is a cosmetic side effect, not a sign of illness or failure.

Treatment and Prevention

Dermatologists say “Ozempic Face” can be addressed through:

Facial fillers

Non-surgical skin tightening treatments

Improved skin care routines

However, these options may be costly and unavailable to most Guyanese at home.

Final Word

While Ozempic remains a valuable drug for many, particularly diabetics, its increasing off-label use among Guyanese communities for cosmetic weight loss should be approached with caution and education. As one local doctor noted:

“Beauty is powerful, but health is priceless.”

