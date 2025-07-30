SANCTIONED CANDIDATE COULD PUT GUYANA IN THE CROSSHAIRS, SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL NANDLALL

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Attorney General Anil Nandlall is warning that Guyana could face serious financial and diplomatic fallout if U.S.-sanctioned gold dealer Azruddin Mohamed makes it into the National Assembly following the upcoming general elections.

Speaking on his weekly television programme Issues in the News, Nandlall urged voters to understand the gravity of electing someone already flagged by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). “If he’s elected, he becomes part of the government,” the Attorney General said bluntly. “And there are going to be repercussions. That is a fact.”

Mohamed, one of Guyana’s most prominent businessmen, was sanctioned by OFAC in June 2024 for alleged involvement in gold smuggling, bribery of government officials, and other forms of corruption. His companies and close associates were also blacklisted. Under OFAC rules, not only are U.S. persons prohibited from doing business with him, but non-U.S. entities that engage with him also risk being sanctioned.

A REAL-WORLD THREAT TO GUYANA’S FINANCIAL STABILITY

Nandlall said this is not some abstract diplomatic threat — the effects are already being felt on the ground. According to him, commercial banks in Guyana have begun closing accounts linked to Mohamed or his associates, including those of young people who have no formal ties to his business empire.

“One commercial bank started it, now another has begun shutting down young people’s accounts just for being associated with him,” Nandlall disclosed. He added that this is part of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) compliance. Banks, especially those with U.S. dollar transactions, are under pressure to de-risk by cutting ties with high-risk clients.

That financial isolation, Nandlall argues, could escalate if Mohamed becomes a member of Parliament. “The system is interconnected. A threat in one part contaminates the entire system,” he said.

THE GHOST OF BLACKLISTING PAST

Guyana has previously faced the consequences of weak financial oversight. In 2014, it was blacklisted by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) after failing to enact key anti-money laundering laws — a situation that damaged investor confidence and strained the banking sector.

Nandlall recalled that episode, blaming the then-opposition APNU+AFC for blocking legislation in Parliament. “We’ve been through this before,” he said. “We cannot afford to go back there.”

The Attorney General clarified that Mohamed has met the legal requirements to contest the 2025 general election. However, he urged the public to think beyond legality. “Yes, he’s qualified to run. But every Guyanese has a responsibility to consider what electing a sanctioned individual really means for the country,” he said.

A GLOBAL REPUTATION ON THE LINE

Guyana’s economy is rapidly evolving, fuelled by oil revenues and increasing foreign investment. But that growth hinges on maintaining international credibility, especially with the U.S., the country’s most important trading and development partner. According to the U.S. Embassy, bilateral trade topped US$2.1 billion in 2023, with financial cooperation tied closely to global regulatory standards.

“Do we want to bring that into our Parliament?” Nandlall asked, pointing to the likelihood of international agencies, foreign banks, and potential investors backing away if Guyana’s legislature includes someone under international sanction.

PR WAR AND PUBLIC DISTRACTION

The Attorney General also accused Mohamed of launching a public relations campaign to distract from the sanctions and cast doubt on the U.S. Treasury’s findings. He said local media outlets, online influencers, and even paid lobbyists in the U.S. were being used to “shift focus away from the allegations.”

“There’s no shortage of funds. He has hired experts in the U.S. to clean up his image,” Nandlall claimed.

OFAC’s sanctions are part of the Biden administration’s broader push to curb corruption and illicit finance in the Americas. In similar cases involving Haiti, Venezuela, and Central America, sanctioned individuals have lost political protection and had international assets frozen. In some instances, entire government programmes and commercial entities were caught in the fallout.

VOTERS HOLD THE POWER

Despite the warnings, Nandlall said the final decision rests with the electorate. “This is not about who wins or loses,” he said. “The consequences are real and Guyanese voters need to understand that.”

Mohamed, whose businesses stretch from gold trading to construction and vehicle imports, remains a popular figure in some communities due to his philanthropic donations and high-profile public image. But Nandlall’s message is clear: this is not a popularity contest — it’s a matter of national security and financial integrity.

As election day nears, the spotlight will remain fixed not just on candidates’ manifestos, but on what their presence in Parliament could cost the country.

