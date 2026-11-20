By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Three men recently granted bail on terrorism charges stemming from the firebombing of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Good Hope substation are back in police custody—this time facing a fresh arson investigation into a fire at Strathspey Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara.

Shane Fordyce, Yannick McCalman, and Jonathan Cox—who were charged on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in connection with the November 10 attack on GPL’s Good Hope substation—were subsequently re-arrested by investigators probing the separate incident at the East Coast primary school.

Their re-arrest has drawn sharp condemnation from defense attorneys, who are questioning the evidentiary basis of the police probe and accusing law enforcement of deploying questionable tactics to prolong their clients’ detention behind bars.

Defense Counsel Question Evidence and Allege ‘Unlawful Delaying Tactics’

Attorneys representing the trio have raised serious concerns over both the lack of substantiated proof and the timing of the consecutive arrests:

Lack of Substantial Evidence: Defense attorney Ronald Daniels , who represents the accused men, questioned the strength of the police investigation—contending that investigators appear to have little substantial evidence linking his clients to the alleged offences. Pressed on whether the three men—now jointly implicated in two separate East Coast Demerara investigations—even knew one another prior to their arrests, Daniels addressed the tenuous nature of the alleged connections.

Defense attorney , who represents the accused men, questioned the strength of the police investigation—contending that investigators appear to have little substantial evidence linking his clients to the alleged offences. Pressed on whether the three men—now jointly implicated in two separate East Coast Demerara investigations—even knew one another prior to their arrests, Daniels addressed the tenuous nature of the alleged connections. Accusations of Prolonged Detention: Attorney Mikel Puran, who represents defendant Jonathan Cox, accused police investigators of employing an “unlawful delaying tactic” specifically designed to keep the men incarcerated after they were granted bail in the substation matter.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Expected Court Appearance

The three men remain in police custody as detectives continue investigating the fire at Strathspey Primary School. They are expected to be brought before the court shortly as the probe advances.