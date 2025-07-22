Tuesday, July 22, 2025
PPP/C DESTROYED THE VERY FABRIC OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE, APNU CANDIDATE PAUL WILLIAMS BREAKS HIS SILENCE

0
193

Ex-Top Cop Joins APNU, Slams PPP Over Corruption and Police Mismanagement

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Retired Deputy Police Commissioner Dr. Paul Williams has officially joined the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), emerging as one of the coalition’s newest and most outspoken candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing a large crowd at the Melanie Market Square, Dr. Williams explained his transition from law enforcement to politics, citing government corruption, systemic exclusion, and the erosion of public trust in state institutions.

“I waited until I finished my service, and now I’m stepping up to show that we have leaders,” Williams told supporters.
“I refused to be a candidate for wickedness and corruption.”

Williams, once a strong contender for the post of Commissioner of Police, broke his silence after being bypassed by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), claiming it was due to his integrity and unwillingness to bend to political interference.

He accused the PPP/C administration of undermining the Guyana Police Force, destroying its culture, and alienating experienced officers who could have helped address national security concerns.

“They burned bridges with retired officers, people who could still lend a hand,” Williams said. “Now they only want puppets who will go along with their wrongdoings.”

Referring indirectly to the 2025 U.S. International Narcotics Control Strategy Report, Williams echoed concerns about corruption within law enforcement, political bribery, and nepotism, arguing that the current administration has compromised the fight against drug trafficking and national security.

Williams also used the opportunity to appeal to young people, urging them to stay away from crime, avoid street names like “Scrapes” and “Killer”, and demand more than token handouts.

“Anytime you’re depending on a little bread or a little food, you’re giving up control of your life,” he said.
APNU will give you contracts that can sustain your lives—not just pots of food.

Williams’ fiery entrance into the political arena adds fuel to what is shaping up to be a contentious 2025 election season, with both major political camps sharpening their narratives around leadership, corruption, and economic empowerment.

