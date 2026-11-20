By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed may have suffered a setback in the Demerara High Court after his judicial review challenge to overturn his remand was dismissed, but High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif has made clear that the door to securing pretrial liberty remains open.

In her written ruling, Justice Chandra-Hanif affirmed that Mohamed remains legally entitled to return to the Magistrates’ Court and submit a fresh application for bail as early as next week—when his criminal matter is scheduled to be called on Tuesday, November 24, 2026—should new evidence, case developments, or changed circumstances arise.

“This applicant remains entitled at all times to renew his application for bail before the magistrate as the proceedings progress.” — Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif, Written High Court Judgment

Why the High Court Dismissed the Judicial Review Application

While preserving Mohamed’s right to renew his bail bid in the lower court, Justice Chandra-Hanif dismissed the judicial review challenge after finding that his legal team—led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde—failed to establish sufficient legal grounds to overturn Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ October 30 remand decision:

Magisterial Discretion & Risk Assessment: The judge held that a magistrate is legally entitled to evaluate whether an accused person might interfere with witnesses or commit further offences if released—provided such concerns rest on credible information rather than mere allegations.

The judge held that a magistrate is legally entitled to evaluate whether an accused person might interfere with witnesses or commit further offences if released—provided such concerns rest on credible information rather than mere allegations. Independence Across Parallel Cases: Justice Chandra-Hanif rejected Senior Counsel Forde’s argument that because other courts had granted Mohamed bail in separate criminal matters without breach, he should automatically receive bail in this case. Emphasizing that each judicial officer exercises independent authority to assess risk, the judge ruled: “She was not bound to adopt the conclusions of other magistrates in other charges.”

Justice Chandra-Hanif rejected Senior Counsel Forde’s argument that because other courts had granted Mohamed bail in separate criminal matters without breach, he should automatically receive bail in this case. Emphasizing that each judicial officer exercises independent authority to assess risk, the judge ruled: “She was not bound to adopt the conclusions of other magistrates in other charges.” Defense Submissions Rejected: Senior Counsel Forde had contended that Magistrate Gibbs relied on speculation rather than evidence, failed to weigh mandatory statutory criteria, and neglected to consider whether strict bail conditions could mitigate any concerns—submissions the High Court ultimately found insufficient to invalidate the Magistrate’s exercise of discretion.

Background to the Cybercrime Act Charges

The legal battle arises from charges laid under Section 9(2)(b) of the Cybercrime Act against Mohamed and 20-year-old Police Constable Ryan Greene, stemming from allegations that they unlawfully obtained and shared surveillance footage from the Guyana Police Force’s Command Centre. Both men were remanded on October 30 and are scheduled to return before the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on November 24, 2026.