Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeArticlesWE'LL RENEGOTIATE WITH EXXON — NORTON LAYS DOWN THE GAUNTLET ON...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

WE’LL RENEGOTIATE WITH EXXON — NORTON LAYS DOWN THE GAUNTLET ON OIL DEAL

By HGPTV
0
140

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is turning up the heat on ExxonMobil, vowing that an APNU-led government will demand a full-scale review of Guyana’s controversial 2016 oil contract, whether the oil giant agrees or not.

At a press briefing today, Norton didn’t mince words. “We intend to engage Exxon on every aspect of the contract,” he declared, signaling a clear break from the current administration’s more cautious stance. “We believe that [the contract] can be utilized to increase the benefits of the people of Guyana.”

The 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), signed under the previous administration, locked in a two percent royalty rate and exempted Exxon and its partners from paying corporate tax, terms critics have slammed as overly generous.

ExxonMobil has consistently defended the deal as fiscally stable and non-negotiable, but APNU isn’t backing down.

A 90-DAY COUNTDOWN IF APNU WINS

Norton’s position isn’t just political grandstanding. In late 2024, APNU released a sweeping 20-point oil and gas policy framework. Point ten promises that within 90 days of taking office, the party will launch a comprehensive review of the PSA and “engage the Stabroek Block Partners… to maximise benefits to the people of Guyana.”

The proposed review would cover a wide range of issues including project ring-fencing, taxation, environmental obligations, decommissioning costs, transparency, auditing, local content, and shared management of operations.

ExxonMobil, however, has already drawn a line. Its regional executives have indicated a willingness to improve local content provisions but remain firm in rejecting any reopening of the contract’s core financial terms.

$214M DISPUTE AND $10B IN PROFITS

The stakes are high. In March 2025, the Natural Resources Ministry launched formal dispute proceedings against Exxon over $214 million in cost recovery claims under the current PSA. Meanwhile, the consortium, led by Exxon, reported a staggering $10.4 billion in profits from Guyanese operations in 2024, a 64 percent jump from the year before.Many in Guyana believe the country is being short-changed.

EXPERTS ON DECK — INCLUDING FROM THE DIASPORA

Norton insisted that his party is building a credible team to take on Exxon. “I have already engaged Guyanese in the diaspora who have experience dealing with multinational corporations, especially in oil,” he said.

These experts, he noted, will form an advisory group tasked with supporting the renegotiation effort.And while ExxonMobil has publicly insisted the deal is set in stone, Norton hinted at using legal avenues to push through changes.

“All I will say to you is that the law provides for us to engage and make the changes, and we intend to address it based on… I think it is Article 24:1,” he said, referencing provisions within the PSA.

CLASH LOOMING OVER OIL CONTROL

Though APNU is still in opposition, its rhetoric signals a potentially major shift in how Guyana manages its oil resources if it wins the next election. The message is clear: ExxonMobil may not want to renegotiate, but APNU plans to make it happen anyway.

As Exxon races toward producing nearly 1 million barrels of oil per day by 2026, the battle lines are being drawn. With billions at stake, Guyana’s next election could determine whether one of the world’s most lucrative oil deals gets rewritten, or remains locked in place.

Previous article
MOHAMED’S POLITICAL BID SPARK DEBATE — JAGDEO WARNS OF ECONOMIC RISK
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Scores to arrive on first repatriation flight from Miami today

$4.5 B as emergency response to help at the “household level”...