Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeArticles‘WE WILL RISE AGAIN’: NORTON BLASTS ELECTION AS RIGGED, VOWS APNU COMEBACK
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

‘WE WILL RISE AGAIN’: NORTON BLASTS ELECTION AS RIGGED, VOWS APNU COMEBACK

By HGPTV
0
1

Georgetown, Guyana – September 6, 2025 – Defiant and unbowed after APNU’s crushing September 1 defeat, Aubrey Norton has declared that the battle for free and fair elections in Guyana is far from over. In a fiery September 6 address, the APNU Presidential Candidate branded the polls “NOT free and fair” and vowed that his party would re-emerge “better and stronger.”

Norton thanked members and supporters for standing by him but wasted no time in slamming the electoral system as “bloated, flawed, and lacking the safeguards needed for transparency.” He pointed to the absence of biometrics, a padded voters’ list, and what he described as a string of irregularities that “undermine the very basis of democracy.”

Bolstering his claims, Norton leaned on international assessments. The European Union’s Election Observation Mission, he noted, accused the PPP/C of blurring the line between state and party, using state resources and unchecked financing to tilt the playing field. “The evidence is clear, these elections did not reflect the will of the people,” Norton declared.

The APNU leader acknowledged that the coalition now stands in uncharted waters, not in government and not even the main opposition, but insisted this was only a temporary setback. Comparing the party’s current plight to the PNC’s bruising 1961 loss, Norton invoked L.F.S. Burnham’s famous rallying cry: “Will you not watch with me for one hour?”

“Like the oak tree, we will rise again,” Norton told cheering supporters. “We will not abandon you. We will not desert you. APNU will weather this storm and return stronger than ever.”

The defiant speech sets the tone for what could be a turbulent new chapter in Guyana’s opposition politics, with Norton signaling that his fight is far from finished.

Previous article
PNC POWER STRUGGLE: BENJAMIN BLASTS JORDAN’S CALL FOR NORTON TO QUIT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

APPOINTMENTS OF SENIOR TEACHERS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS EXPECTED SOON.

Man chops miner with cutlass over money row