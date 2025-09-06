‘WE WILL RISE AGAIN’: NORTON BLASTS ELECTION AS RIGGED, VOWS APNU COMEBACK

Georgetown, Guyana – September 6, 2025 – Defiant and unbowed after APNU’s crushing September 1 defeat, Aubrey Norton has declared that the battle for free and fair elections in Guyana is far from over. In a fiery September 6 address, the APNU Presidential Candidate branded the polls “NOT free and fair” and vowed that his party would re-emerge “better and stronger.”

Norton thanked members and supporters for standing by him but wasted no time in slamming the electoral system as “bloated, flawed, and lacking the safeguards needed for transparency.” He pointed to the absence of biometrics, a padded voters’ list, and what he described as a string of irregularities that “undermine the very basis of democracy.”

Bolstering his claims, Norton leaned on international assessments. The European Union’s Election Observation Mission, he noted, accused the PPP/C of blurring the line between state and party, using state resources and unchecked financing to tilt the playing field. “The evidence is clear, these elections did not reflect the will of the people,” Norton declared.

The APNU leader acknowledged that the coalition now stands in uncharted waters, not in government and not even the main opposition, but insisted this was only a temporary setback. Comparing the party’s current plight to the PNC’s bruising 1961 loss, Norton invoked L.F.S. Burnham’s famous rallying cry: “Will you not watch with me for one hour?”

“Like the oak tree, we will rise again,” Norton told cheering supporters. “We will not abandon you. We will not desert you. APNU will weather this storm and return stronger than ever.”

The defiant speech sets the tone for what could be a turbulent new chapter in Guyana’s opposition politics, with Norton signaling that his fight is far from finished.

