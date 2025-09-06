PNC POWER STRUGGLE: BENJAMIN BLASTS JORDAN’S CALL FOR NORTON TO QUIT

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – The leadership of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has been thrown into public dispute after former Finance Minister Winston Jordan urged Aubrey Norton to step down following APNU’s crushing defeat at the polls. But PNCR General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin has hit back, branding Jordan’s remarks “reckless” and “absolutely counterproductive.”

Jordan argued that Norton, who presided over the coalition’s worst electoral showing since 1992, should not return to the National Assembly or contest the party’s upcoming Congress. He called the September 1 results, 77,928 votes for APNU compared to 109,066 for newcomer WIN and a dominant 242,498 for the ruling PPP/C, “devastating,” insisting it was time for Norton to give way to new leadership.

But Benjamin forcefully defended Norton, saying it was premature to demand his resignation while aspects of the electoral process were still ongoing. “Making such statements before the conclusion of the electoral process is not only irresponsible but reckless,” Benjamin said, stressing that the results should not be taken as an indictment of Norton’s leadership.

The PNCR General Secretary warned that Jordan’s remarks risked inflaming tensions at a time when the party needed unity. “Leadership stability and continuity are vital for the party’s progress,” he argued, dismissing Jordan’s push for Norton to step aside as “ludicrous.” Instead, Benjamin insisted the focus should be on reshaping and strengthening the party after its electoral loss.

The sharp exchange now lays bare the rift inside the PNCR as the party grapples with its worst performance in decades, with Norton’s future at the helm facing mounting scrutiny.

