Friday, June 27, 2025
GRA SEEKING TO SUMMON FOREIGN BANKER IN AZRUDDIN MOHAMED TAX EVASION CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Tax Evasion Case Against Azruddin Muhamed Adjourned to July 8 Amid Legal Challenge

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The tax evasion case against billionaire businessman and presidential aspirant Azruddin Muhamed was recalled in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Muhamed, who was charged on May 29 with two counts of tax evasion filed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently out on $500,000 bail.

During Thursday’s hearing, Prosecutor Sanjeev Datadin, representing the GRA, informed the court that the prosecution intends to summon representatives from both local and overseas banks. He explained that these financial institutions are not authorized to release sensitive account information in writing, and can only do so through in-person testimony in court.

However, defense attorney Sandra John, supported by fellow attorneys Damon D. Silva and Darren Wade, raised a strong legal challenge, arguing that the proceedings are statute-barred.

Citing Section 6 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Procedure) Act, John noted that in cases where no specific time limit is prescribed, any complaint for a summary conviction offense must be filed within six months of the alleged offense. As a result, the defense contended that the charges are “null and void” and should be struck out immediately.

John further argued that the prosecution has failed to produce any credible evidence supporting the charges and urged the court not to allow the matter to proceed in its current form.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Magistrate McGusty adjourned the matter to July 8 for disclosure.

The high-profile case comes amid mounting political tension, as Muhamed continues his presidential campaign under the WIIN party banner, while facing legal scrutiny.

