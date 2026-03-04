Thursday, March 5, 2026
News

WE MUST PUT ASIDE OUR GRIEVANCES AND ANIMOSITY- SHANTA VIGRAHA DAS URGES IN HOLI MESSAGE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the vibrant hues of purple, pink, and green settle over the Guyanese landscape, the true essence of Phagwah (Holi) is being highlighted not just as a visual spectacle but as a profound spiritual reset. Shanta Vigraha Das, a priest and teacher at the ISKCON Hare Krishna Study Centre, sat down with Nightly News to share a message of deep reconciliation, urging citizens to use this season to permanently dissolve animosity and grievances.

The Legend of Prahlad: A Shield of Faith

Central to the Phagwah celebrations is the ancient narrative of the young devotee Prahlad. Shanta Vigraha Das explained that the festival serves as a timeless reminder that righteousness (dharma) is protected by divine grace.

  • The Conflict: Prahlad’s father, the tyrannical King Hiranyakashipu, sought to destroy his son for his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu.
  • The Fire: The King’s sister, Holika, who believed she was immune to fire due to a magical cloak, attempted to burn Prahlad alive by sitting with him in a pyre.
  • The Triumph: In a divine reversal, the fire consumed Holika while Prahlad remained untouched—symbolizing that ill intent and ego are ultimately self-destructive, while pure devotion is indestructible.

A 40-Day Spiritual Journey

While the “throwing of colors” is the most visible aspect, the priest noted that the festival is the culmination of a 40-day period of preparation and cultural heritage.

  1. Basant Panchmi: The festivities begin with the planting of a castor oil tree and homage to Saraswati Devi, the goddess of knowledge, symbolizing the birth of spring and growth.
  2. The Sound of Chowtal: For over a month, the air is filled with Chowtal singing—a high-energy, competitive folk duet style that originated in the villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and was brought to Guyana by indentured laborers.
  3. Holika Dahan: On the night of the full moon (Phalgun Purnima), the castor oil tree is burned in a massive pyre, an act of communal purification.

“Bhumi Hari”: The Ash of Renewal

The morning after the bonfire, a sacred ritual takes place that many casual observers may miss. The resulting ash, known as Bhumi Hari, is collected by Mandir members and applied to devotees’ bodies.

  • Significance: Shanta Vigraha Das emphasized that this ash represents the “death” of the old self and the “birth” of a renewed spirit, giving practitioners the confidence to face the new year with positivity and strength.
  • Forgiveness: He stressed that the application of color and ash is a physical manifestation of an internal decision to “let go” of grudges.

A Multicultural Anthem

The celebration at the Hare Krishna Study Centre concluded with the iconic strains of Amitabh Bachchan’s “Rang Barse,” a song that has become a global Holi anthem. For the Guyanese diaspora and those at home, the song serves as a joyful invitation for all races and backgrounds to mingle and find harmony.

“This festival gives us a chance to look past our differences and come together. We must put aside our grievances and animosity to embrace the true spirit of unity.”Shanta Vigraha Das

Hgp Nightly News Staff
