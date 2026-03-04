GUILTY PLEA IN REGION ONE DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE – ……CANU DRUG BUST IN TABATINGA, LETHEM

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) continues its aggressive crackdown on narcotics distribution, resulting in a swift conviction for one trafficker and the apprehension of two suspects in the Central Rupununi. The operations, conducted over the past weekend, highlight the unit’s focus on disrupting drug flow to both the hinterland and border regions.

Swift Justice: Guilty Plea in Barima-Waini Interdiction

A 338-gram cannabis find on Saturday, February 28, 2026, has already resulted in a court conviction.

The Arrest: CANU officers acting on intelligence intercepted Doris Joseph as she was preparing to travel to Region One (Barima-Waini) . A search of her belongings revealed a bulky parcel of marijuana.

CANU officers acting on intelligence intercepted as she was preparing to travel to . A search of her belongings revealed a bulky parcel of marijuana. The Courtroom: Joseph appeared on Monday before Magistrate Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court .

Joseph appeared on Monday before at the . The Verdict: Charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, Joseph entered a guilty plea .

Charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, Joseph entered a . The Penalty: She was ordered to pay a $101,000 fine .

Tabatinga Raid: Cocaine and Cannabis Seized

One day prior to the airport interception, CANU tactical teams executed a raid in the border town of Lethem.

The Operation: On Friday, February 27, 2026, an intelligence-led search was conducted at a residence in Tabatinga .

On Friday, February 27, 2026, an intelligence-led search was conducted at a residence in . The Find: Officers discovered several parcels containing both cocaine (45 grams) and cannabis (27 grams) .

Officers discovered several parcels containing both and . The Suspects: Two individuals, Laurence France and Drawn Williams , were arrested at the scene and transported to the CANU Lethem Office.

Two individuals, and , were arrested at the scene and transported to the CANU Lethem Office. Status: Investigations into this matter are ongoing as authorities work to determine the source and intended destination of the cocaine.

Unit Strategy: Intelligence-Driven Disruptions

In a statement following the arrests, CANU reiterated its commitment to using “intelligence-driven operations” to target traffickers at critical transit points. The unit has recently increased surveillance on passengers traveling to mining districts and border communities, where narcotics often fetch higher prices.

Incident Date Location Suspect(s) Narcotics Seized Status Feb 27, 2026 Tabatinga, Lethem L. France & D. Williams Cocaine & Cannabis Ongoing Investigation Feb 28, 2026 En Route to Reg. 1 Doris Joseph 338g Cannabis Convicted / Fined

