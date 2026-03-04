Thursday, March 5, 2026
GUILTY PLEA IN REGION ONE DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE – ……CANU DRUG BUST IN TABATINGA, LETHEM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) continues its aggressive crackdown on narcotics distribution, resulting in a swift conviction for one trafficker and the apprehension of two suspects in the Central Rupununi. The operations, conducted over the past weekend, highlight the unit’s focus on disrupting drug flow to both the hinterland and border regions.

Swift Justice: Guilty Plea in Barima-Waini Interdiction

A 338-gram cannabis find on Saturday, February 28, 2026, has already resulted in a court conviction.

  • The Arrest: CANU officers acting on intelligence intercepted Doris Joseph as she was preparing to travel to Region One (Barima-Waini). A search of her belongings revealed a bulky parcel of marijuana.
  • The Courtroom: Joseph appeared on Monday before Magistrate Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
  • The Verdict: Charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, Joseph entered a guilty plea.
  • The Penalty: She was ordered to pay a $101,000 fine.

Tabatinga Raid: Cocaine and Cannabis Seized

One day prior to the airport interception, CANU tactical teams executed a raid in the border town of Lethem.

  • The Operation: On Friday, February 27, 2026, an intelligence-led search was conducted at a residence in Tabatinga.
  • The Find: Officers discovered several parcels containing both cocaine (45 grams) and cannabis (27 grams).
  • The Suspects: Two individuals, Laurence France and Drawn Williams, were arrested at the scene and transported to the CANU Lethem Office.
  • Status: Investigations into this matter are ongoing as authorities work to determine the source and intended destination of the cocaine.

Unit Strategy: Intelligence-Driven Disruptions

In a statement following the arrests, CANU reiterated its commitment to using “intelligence-driven operations” to target traffickers at critical transit points. The unit has recently increased surveillance on passengers traveling to mining districts and border communities, where narcotics often fetch higher prices.

Incident DateLocationSuspect(s)Narcotics SeizedStatus
Feb 27, 2026Tabatinga, LethemL. France & D. WilliamsCocaine & CannabisOngoing Investigation
Feb 28, 2026En Route to Reg. 1Doris Joseph338g CannabisConvicted / Fined

