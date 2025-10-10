Friday, October 10, 2025
‘WE ARE NOT WALKING AWAY FROM THE COALITION’, ‘THAT’S NOT WHAT THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR’-V-PAC

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Apparently, moving on from a recent public debacle, the Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC) says it will not abandon its coalition partners, despite the fallout over the single parliamentary seat won by the alliance during the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking exclusively with Nightly News, V-PAC Chairman Dorwain Bess said the dispute between his party and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) over seat allocation should have never become a public matter.

“This was something that could’ve been resolved internally. It should not have made its way into the public domain,” Bess asserted.

Bess claimed that the FGM leader, Amanza Walton-Desir, breached an internal understanding that the seat secured by the coalition would be rotated equally among the Forward Guyana Movement, the People’s Movement (represented by Pastor Nigel London), and V-PAC.

However, the Forward Guyana Movement publicly denied the existence of any such agreement.

Despite the tension, Bess emphasized that V-PAC remains steadfast in its commitment to coalition politics and to the Guyanese people who voted for collective representation.

“We are not walking away from the coalition. That’s not what the people voted for,” he affirmed.

When asked whether he himself was eligible to take a seat in the National Assembly, Bess responded confidently, saying that his eligibility was not in question and that his focus remained on ensuring voters’ interests were represented.

The Vigilant Political Action Committee, though smaller in size, has positioned itself as a moral and political voice within the new parliamentary opposition configuration, stressing unity, accountability, and shared governance as the foundation of its continued partnership with coalition allies.

