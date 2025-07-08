SIM CARD SNEAK FAIL: WOMAN BUSTED WITH TOOTHPASTE STASH AT CAMP STREET JAIL

GEORGETOWN – A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after allegedly trying to smuggle SIM cards into the Camp Street Prison—ingeniously hidden inside a tube of toothpaste.

Shevaghn Samuels, of 11 Hogg Street, Albouystown, had reportedly gone to the prison to deliver a package for her friend, inmate Ray Smith. But around 9:15 a.m., during a routine check, officers grew suspicious of a tube of Colgate among the items she brought.

On closer inspection, they discovered seven SIM cards tucked inside.Samuels was promptly taken into custody and later handed over to the police. She is expected to face charges in court soon.

Prison authorities said the discovery highlights a growing concern over creative methods civilians use to sneak contraband into correctional facilities.

In a statement, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot issued a warning to the public. “Attempting to smuggle items into prison not only puts inmates and staff at risk, but it also threatens the security and order of the entire system,” Elliot said.

“Anyone caught will face serious legal consequences. ”Though the incident may seem like a small breach, prison officials say the unauthorized use of phones and SIM cards behind bars can fuel criminal activities, from orchestrating scams to intimidating witnesses.

Investigators are working to determine whether Smith was aware of the smuggling attempt. Meanwhile, Samuels remains in police custody as the case moves forward.

Like this: Like Loading...