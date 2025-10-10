Friday, October 10, 2025
HomeNewsGPL QUIETLY SIGNS WHOPPING US$15.6M CONTRACT WITH INTERENERGY GROUP FOR VARIOUS SERVICES
NewsPolitics

GPL QUIETLY SIGNS WHOPPING US$15.6M CONTRACT WITH INTERENERGY GROUP FOR VARIOUS SERVICES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
137

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has quietly signed a US$15.6 million contract with the InterEnergy Group from the Dominican Republic for Supervisory, Engineering, and Project Management Consultancy Services—a move the company says is geared toward modernizing Guyana’s power infrastructure and addressing long-standing reliability issues.

According to the GPL, the agreement aims to accelerate the country’s transition to a modern, smart grid while enhancing operational efficiency and energy stability.

Under the contract, InterEnergy Holdings is expected to:

  • Provide project management and oversight for major infrastructure projects, ensuring technical compliance, timely execution, and effective integration of smart technology.
  • Deliver technical advisory services in the operation and maintenance of generation assets, including system audits and recommendations to improve reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
  • Lead innovative grid integration efforts and support GPL with access to specialized expertise to strengthen operational and strategic decision-making.

The deal comes amid mounting public frustration over frequent blackouts and GPL’s persistent generation shortfalls. The company has faced intense criticism in recent years for failing to deliver reliable power despite major capital injections.

Meanwhile, a member of parliament from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)Ganesh Mahipaul, has raised concerns about InterEnergy’s performance record in the Caribbean, citing reports of a 300% increase in power outages in Jamaica during the company’s tenure there. Mahipaul has called for greater transparency surrounding the contract and the selection process, especially given GPL’s continued financial and operational struggles.

The US$15.6 million consultancy deal marks yet another significant investment in Guyana’s energy sector, as the government pushes to stabilize the grid ahead of the anticipated integration of gas-to-energy and renewable power sources.

Previous article
CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL & BORDER STUDIES IN DISCUSSIONS ON RECENT MILITARY ACTION IN SOUTHERN CARIBBEAN REGION, ZONE OF PEACE BEING THREATENED
Next article
‘WE ARE NOT WALKING AWAY FROM THE COALITION’, ‘THAT’S NOT WHAT THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR’-V-PAC
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA AWARDED LEADING SUSTAINABLE ADVENTURE DESTINATION

LOOK FORWARD TO BETTER TELECOMMUNICATION NEXT YEAR