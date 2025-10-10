GPL QUIETLY SIGNS WHOPPING US$15.6M CONTRACT WITH INTERENERGY GROUP FOR VARIOUS SERVICES

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has quietly signed a US$15.6 million contract with the InterEnergy Group from the Dominican Republic for Supervisory, Engineering, and Project Management Consultancy Services—a move the company says is geared toward modernizing Guyana’s power infrastructure and addressing long-standing reliability issues.

According to the GPL, the agreement aims to accelerate the country’s transition to a modern, smart grid while enhancing operational efficiency and energy stability.

Under the contract, InterEnergy Holdings is expected to:

Provide project management and oversight for major infrastructure projects, ensuring technical compliance , timely execution, and effective integration of smart technology .

for major infrastructure projects, ensuring , timely execution, and . Deliver technical advisory services in the operation and maintenance of generation assets, including system audits and recommendations to improve reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness .

in the of generation assets, including system audits and recommendations to improve . Lead innovative grid integration efforts and support GPL with access to specialized expertise to strengthen operational and strategic decision-making.

The deal comes amid mounting public frustration over frequent blackouts and GPL’s persistent generation shortfalls. The company has faced intense criticism in recent years for failing to deliver reliable power despite major capital injections.

Meanwhile, a member of parliament from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Ganesh Mahipaul, has raised concerns about InterEnergy’s performance record in the Caribbean, citing reports of a 300% increase in power outages in Jamaica during the company’s tenure there. Mahipaul has called for greater transparency surrounding the contract and the selection process, especially given GPL’s continued financial and operational struggles.

The US$15.6 million consultancy deal marks yet another significant investment in Guyana’s energy sector, as the government pushes to stabilize the grid ahead of the anticipated integration of gas-to-energy and renewable power sources.

