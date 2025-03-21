WAS GUYANA’S CONSULAR REPRESENTATIVES INFORMED OF ATWELL’S DETENTION?VP JAGDEO SAYS HE’S UNAWARE

Uncertainty surrounds whether Guyana’s consular representatives in the United States were formally notified of the detention of social media activist Melissa Atwell.

There are growing questions about whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made any effort to contact Atwell or her family in Guyana following her arrest.

As public interest in the case intensifies, calls are mounting for greater transparency and accountability regarding the government’s response and its duty to protect the rights of Guyanese nationals abroad.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

