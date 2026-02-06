WALTON-DESIR, TODD CLASH OVER FOREIGN POLICY AND MIGRATION AT BUDGE 2026 DEBATE

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

The third day of the 2026 Budget Debate saw a spirited exchange between Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and Opposition MP Amanza Walton-Desir. The two clashed over the strategic direction of Guyana’s foreign and migration policies as the nation navigates its burgeoning role as a global oil producer.

Opposition MP Walton-Desir opened the discussion with a stark warning, arguing that Guyana’s diplomatic and migration frameworks have failed to keep pace with its rapid economic transformation. She characterized current efforts as “routine and administrative” rather than strategic.

Call for “National Risk Management”

Walton-Desir contended that in the era of high-stakes petroleum diplomacy, foreign affairs must be viewed through the lens of national risk management. She cautioned that “sovereignty cannot be defended by litigation alone,” pointing toward the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“Our sovereignty rests on the strength of international law, credible diplomacy, strong institutions, and alliances that reinforce legitimacy,” Walton-Desir stated. “Sovereignty must be treated as a capability of preparedness.”

She further proposed the establishment of a Standing Foreign Policy Relations Council to integrate legal, security, energy, and migration expertise into a single permanent structure. On migration, she accused the government of practicing “unmanaged migration” under the guise of compassion, which she argued overwhelms public services like health and education.

Minister Todd Defends “Substance Over Rhetoric”

Minister Hugh Todd mounted a robust defense, asserting that Guyana’s international standing has never been stronger. He dismissed the opposition’s criticisms as “fluff” and “elementary,” highlighting the $10.035 billion allocated to his ministry—an 88% increase over five years.

Key Government Highlights:

Border Security: $100 million specifically allocated to safeguarding Guyana’s borders.

$100 million specifically allocated to safeguarding Guyana’s borders. Strategic Partnerships: Deepened cooperation with Brazil and Suriname on energy and food security under the Guiana Shield framework.

Deepened cooperation with Brazil and Suriname on energy and food security under the Guiana Shield framework. Diaspora Engagement: Over 2,162 Guyanese assisted in returning home between 2020 and 2025, with $35 million earmarked for further engagement this year.

Over 2,162 Guyanese assisted in returning home between 2020 and 2025, with $35 million earmarked for further engagement this year. Multilateral Success: Successful leadership in the Global Biodiversity Alliance and a $140 million allocation for high-level UN representation.

Minister Todd emphasized that the administration’s foreign policy is “driven by substance, not rhetoric,” and is firmly backed by data and empirical evidence. He concluded that the government’s expanding diplomatic footprint is clear evidence of effective execution under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

