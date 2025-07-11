Friday, July 11, 2025
HomeCrimePOLICEMAN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR FATAL 2021 SHOOTING OF BUSINESSMAN
CrimeNews

POLICEMAN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR FATAL 2021 SHOOTING OF BUSINESSMAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
82

Police Constable Sentenced to 25 Years for Dartmouth Businessman’s Killing

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The police constable at the center of the fatal 2021 shooting of Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Constable Sherwin Peters, 36, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict on June 25, 2025, and sentenced on Thursday by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Boston was killed on September 15, 2021, during what the Guyana Police Force (GPF) described as an anti-crime operation executed by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit at his home in Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast.

However, the court heard that the 12-member SWAT team acted without a search warrant, arrest warrant, or lawful authority. During sentencing, Justice Kissoon condemned the unit’s lack of restraint, caution, and professionalism, stating that they failed in their duty as officers trained for high-risk operations.

State Prosecutor Elliot James called 25 witnesses during the trial. The defense argued that Peters did not act with the intent to kill, which led to the jury convicting him of manslaughter rather than murder.

The shooting sparked widespread public outrage, particularly from Boston’s family and residents of Dartmouth. While the police claimed there had been a confrontation, Boston’s widow insisted he was unarmed and shot while lying in bed.

The father of two was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the days following the killing, protests erupted across Dartmouth, with residents burning tyres and blocking the main thoroughfare to demand justice.

The sentencing marks a rare moment of accountability for police violence in Guyana and follows sustained pressure from civil society, human rights advocates, and the local community.

Previous article
“WE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES HAVE FAILED US” – ANNANDALE CLOTHES VENDORS
Next article
TURKEYEN MAN DIES AFTER SHOOTING INDISCRIMINATELY, POLICE STILL MUM ON THE INVESTIGATION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man beaten, robbed of raw gold by employees after failing to...

Lifeless body of teen found inside reputed husband’s family residence