POLICEMAN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR FATAL 2021 SHOOTING OF BUSINESSMAN

Police Constable Sentenced to 25 Years for Dartmouth Businessman’s Killing

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The police constable at the center of the fatal 2021 shooting of Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Constable Sherwin Peters, 36, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict on June 25, 2025, and sentenced on Thursday by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Boston was killed on September 15, 2021, during what the Guyana Police Force (GPF) described as an anti-crime operation executed by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit at his home in Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast.

However, the court heard that the 12-member SWAT team acted without a search warrant, arrest warrant, or lawful authority. During sentencing, Justice Kissoon condemned the unit’s lack of restraint, caution, and professionalism, stating that they failed in their duty as officers trained for high-risk operations.

State Prosecutor Elliot James called 25 witnesses during the trial. The defense argued that Peters did not act with the intent to kill, which led to the jury convicting him of manslaughter rather than murder.

The shooting sparked widespread public outrage, particularly from Boston’s family and residents of Dartmouth. While the police claimed there had been a confrontation, Boston’s widow insisted he was unarmed and shot while lying in bed.

The father of two was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the days following the killing, protests erupted across Dartmouth, with residents burning tyres and blocking the main thoroughfare to demand justice.

The sentencing marks a rare moment of accountability for police violence in Guyana and follows sustained pressure from civil society, human rights advocates, and the local community.

